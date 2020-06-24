Introducing ... Your Wonderful Virome

Both are fundamental to who we are and our state of health.

2017 Scientific Study: Normal Human Virome Full of Many Viruses in 42% of Test Subjects

"The characterization of the blood virome is important for the safety of blood-derived transfusion products, and for the identification of emerging pathogens. We explored non-human sequence data from whole-genome sequencing of blood from 8,240 individuals, none of whom were ascertained for any infectious disease. Viral sequences were extracted from the pool of sequence reads that did not map to the human reference genome. Analyses sifted through close to 1 Petabyte of sequence data and performed 0.5 trillion similarity searches. With a lower bound for identification of 2 viral genomes/100,000 cells, we mapped sequences to 94 different viruses, including sequences from 19 human DNA viruses, proviruses and RNA viruses (herpesviruses, anelloviruses, papillomaviruses, three polyomaviruses, adenovirus, HIV, HTLV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, parvovirus B19, and influenza virus) in 42% of the study participants. Of possible relevance to transfusion medicine, we identified Merkel cell polyomavirus in 49 individuals, papillomavirus in blood of 13 individuals, parvovirus B19 in 6 individuals, and the presence of herpesvirus 8 in 3 individuals. The presence of DNA sequences from two RNA viruses was unexpected: Hepatitis C virus is revealing of an integration event, while the influenza virus sequence resulted from immunization with a DNA vaccine. Age, sex and ancestry contributed significantly to the prevalence of infection. The remaining 75 viruses mostly reflect extensive contamination of commercial reagents and from the environment. These technical problems represent a major challenge for the identification of novel human pathogens. Increasing availability of human whole-genome sequences will contribute substantial amounts of data on the composition of the normal and pathogenic human blood virome."

Other Recent Studies on Viruses

"Despite its predominance, the virome remains one of the least understood components of the gut microbiota, with appropriate analysis toolkits still in development. Based on its interconnectivity with all living cells, it is clear that the virome cannot be studied in isolation.

The human intestinal microbiome represents one of the most complex ecosystems on Earth and has taken millions of years to coevolve.



DNA and RNA viruses that collectively make up the intestinal virome outnumber bacterial cells by as much as 10:1, and include eukaryotic viruses which infect eukaryotic cells, endogenous retroviruses, bacterial viruses (i.e. bacteriophages) and archaeal viruses that infect archaea.



Diet is an important and constant environmental and lifestyle factor that can influence the gut microbiome, including its viral component.



Transkingdom interactions between virome components and bacteria highlights that there are additional layers of complexity to consider in terms of host-microbial homeostasis."

"Although virome-directed therapeutic research is still in the relatively early stages of development, it has been suggested that directly or indirectly altering the virome may improve health outcomes in disease phenotypes associated with virome perturbations. The use of prebiotics (e.g., inulin and fructooligosaccharides) and probiotics, for instance, may indirectly target the virome since these may potentially affect bacterial membership and function."

"While we continue to perform essential research into the pathogenic role of viruses and develop antivirals and vaccines, we can no longer ignore the possibility that they function as components of the microbiome. Like bacteria, the effects that viruses have are critically dependent on their tissue location, microenvironment and host. These factors will directly influence whether the virus acts beneficially, detrimentally or remains neutral for the host ... This research will certainly lead to the discovery of novel ways in which viruses interact with the host that we can potentially harness for disease prevention and therapies. It may even be possible to engineer enteric viruses with desirable traits, much like current attempts at administering oncolytic viruses as adjuvants for cancer therapy."

Final Thoughts

Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles and senior researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Steemit and FB.



Sources:



*https://thefreedomarticles.com/deep-down-virus-rabbit-hole-question-everything/



*https://thefreedomarticles.com/operation-coronavirus-next-phases-resurgence-prediction-bioterror-attack/



*https://www.netflix.com/title/80216752



*https://thefreedomarticles.com/bill-gates-no-mass-gatherings-unless-youre-vaccinated/



*https://thefreedomarticles.com/inner-terrain-vs-outer-key-good-health/



*https://thefreedomarticles.com/bacterial-human-cell-ratio/



*https://www.inverse.com/article/49747-what-is-the-human-virome



*https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5378407/



*https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6435874/



*https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6669467/



*https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6179364/