© Tishkoff laboratory



© Tishkoff laboratory



More information: Meagan A. Rubel et al, Lifestyle and the presence of helminths is associated with gut microbiome composition in Cameroonians, Genome Biology (2020). DOI: 10.1186/s13059-020-02020-4 Journal information:Genome Biology

Parasite infections are a constant presence for many people who live in tropical regions, particularly in less industrialized areas. These often chronic conditions are at best unpleasant; more seriously, children with parasite diseases that cause diarrhea can die of malnutrition or dehydration.In Genome Biology, a study led by University of Pennsylvania scientists investigated the links between parasite infection and the gut microbiome "We found that we could look at someone's microbiome and use it to predict whether someone had a gastrointestinal parasite infection," says Meagan Rubel, who completed her doctorate degree at Penn and is now a postdoc at the University of California, San Diego.Rubel led the study in collaboration with Penn's Sarah Tishkoff, a Penn Integrates Knowledge Professor in the Perelman School of Medicine and School of Arts and Sciences, and Frederic Bushman, a microbiologist in the medical school. In addition to the microbiome and parasites, the research also examined markers of immune function, dairy digestion, and pathogen infection, a rich dataset.The investigation entailed six months of field work, collecting fecal and blood samples from Mbororo FulaniIn the field, the researchers tested for malaria and a number of other pathogens that infect both the blood and gastrointestinal system Of the 575 people tested in Cameroon, the researchers found. In particular, the team found that four soil-transmitted gut parasites tended to co-occur at a rate much higher than chance: Ascaris lumbricoides, Necator americanus, Trichuris trichiura, and Strongyloides stercoralis, or ANTS."Gut parasites are a global public health concern," says Rubel. "Andwhere people may not have access to clinical care, piped water, and soap, so there's more opportunity for them to be transmitted."Back in the lab at Penn, the researchers used genomic sequencing tools to take a snapshot of the participants' gut microbiomes.Infection with these parasites also led to upticks in immune system activation, specifically turning on pathways that promote inflammatory responses. Parasite infection was also associated with a greater likelihood of having bacteria from the order Bacteroidales, which are known to play a role in influencing digestion and immune system function.In a second part of the study, the Penn-led team assessed the relationship between the gut microbiome and milk consumption in the Fulani pastoralist population. Earlier work by Tishkoff and colleagues, selected through evolution because of the important nutritional benefits of consuming dairy. In looking at the Fulani's microbiomes, they also, a component of lactose, and fats, compared to other groups. "This enrichment of genes could help you extract more nutrition from the food you eat," Rubel says.The researchers believe their findings, the largest-ever study on the link between gut microbiome composition and parasite infection from sub-Saharan Africa, can open new possibilities for future work. "The kinds of microbiome markers we found could be useful to predict the type of pathogens you have, or to shed light on the interplay between the microbiome and the immune system," says Rubel.Eventually, she adds, more research could even illuminate strategies for purposefully modulating the microbiome to reduce the risk of a parasite infection or minimize the harm it causes to the body.