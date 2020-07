© ABC

© Jason Long



Phillip Blanks, a former college football player and ex-Marine, made the greatest catch of his life when he saved a child thrown from a burning building over the weekend.A shocking video showed the moment Blanks caught a three-year-old boy thrown from the balcony of a burning apartment complex in Phoenix, Arizona, on July 3, right before he hit the ground, KABC reported He also credits his time playing football as a wide receiver for Saddleback College in Mission Viejo as key to his personal growth."I know how to catch," he says. "I've learned how to catch a football. So I'll give some credit to football."On the day of the fire, he heard a lot of commotion outside of his building. Then Blanks heard someone yell there was a fire, so he grabbed a few things and ran outside barefoot to check it out."He was twirling in the air like a propeller," Blanks said. "I just did my best. His head landed perfectly on my elbow. His ankle got twisted up as I was diving. The guy who was there with me — it looked like he wasn't going to catch him. So that's why I stepped in. I just wanted to make a better catch."The boy's father was at work when the blaze broke out. Investigators are still investigating the cause of the fire.