Unemployment creates exploitation of workers

We can eliminate unemployment

We can reach even negative unemployment

History proved that negative unemployment rose workers' salaries

"The shortage of servants, craftsmen, and workmen, and of agricultural workers and labourers, left a great many lords and people without service and attendance."

"In Parliament, in 1351 the Commons petitioned Edward III for a more resolute and effective response. They complained that "servants completely disregard the said ordinance in the interests of their ease and greed and that they withhold their services to great men and others unless they have liveries and wages twice or three times as great as [prior to the plague] to the serious damage of the great men and impoverishment of all members of the said commons.""



(Michael Bennett, Australian Journal of Law and Society, 1995, The Impact of the Black Death on English Legal History, Page 197)

Politics can create a better capitalism

Conspiracy of the rich prevents a better capitalism

What makes me capable of offering a better world?

"Nothing built on unequal human rights can work, and everything built on equal human rights will work perfectly."

Capital may depart from the fair market of work

Developed market of work will create socialism