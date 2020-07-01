Society's Child
Caught on camera: Wild brawl breaks out in Arkansas restaurant over social distancing ruckus
Natalie Musumeci
New York Post
Tue, 30 Jun 2020 07:05 UTC
New York Post
Tue, 30 Jun 2020 07:05 UTC
The caught-on-camera fracas erupted Saturday inside the Saltgrass Steak House in Little Rock after a woman wearing a face mask confronted patrons who stood too close to her, according to bystanders.
Seth Crews, who recorded the violent incident on his cell phone, told KARK 4 News that he and his brother were having dinner at the eatery when they heard screaming coming from the bar area. "All the restaurant employees were trying to help, they were just in shock like the rest of us," Crews said.
A police report obtained by the news outlet says that a restaurant employee saw a woman wearing a face mask telling two others that they were sitting too close. That worker also claimed that the same woman purposely coughed on other customers.
Cellphone footage shows a woman seated at the bar area tell two men "you're supposed to be six feet away from me," before the melee exploded.
According to witnesses and the police report, a man seen in the video wearing a USA shirt then deliberately got even closer, escalating the sitatuion.
The boyfriend of the woman wearing the mask then apparently hit the man with a bottle before dozens of people wound up involved in the brawl, witnesses said. "The guy came up and was touching on his back and giving him a little shove and he just wasn't taking it and that's when it all started," Crews told the news outlet.
Nobody involved in the fight has filed any charges, according to KARK 4 News.
Reader Comments
Shalmaneser · 2020-07-01T19:49:40Z
Christian83 I think this may apply:
Half the harm that is done in the world is due to people who want to feel important. They don't mean to do harm, but the harm does not interest them, or they do not see it, or they justify it because they are so absorbed in the endless struggle.
T.S. Elliot
Christian83 · 2020-07-01T19:54:08Z
Shalmaneser Thanks, that’s an appropriate quote!
- Jonathan Pie: WOKE Utopia
- Japan awards first-ever ninja studies degree
- Patriotic cities protecting statues by disguising them as Karl Marx
- Man horrified as kids give him noose for Father's Day
- Why the Lockdown Should Last Longer
- US Navy SEALs to be replaced with social workers
- The very talented Greta Thunberg
- Cracker Jack changes name to more politically correct Caucasian Jack
- Biden mans up: 'Republicans may have standards, but we have double standards!'
- Trump establishes manlier CHAD camp next to CHAZ camp
- Democrats clarify that black lives will only matter until November
- Protesters pull down Biden after mistaking him for old racist statue
- Fox to digitally remove John McClane from all Die Hard movies
- Call Of Duty bans all firearms
- Lego announces new Riot City set with all police replaced by Antifa rioters
- Churchill statue upright status at risk
- Celebrities show solidarity with protesters by burning their own homes to the ground
- Clever church congregation avoids arrest by disguising themselves as rioters
- WHO scientists confirm coronavirus only spreads at conservative protests
- Jonathan Pie: The tale of Dominic Cummings
Those who have the privilege to know have the duty to act
- Albert Einstein
with 70% of the deaths clustered around waterholes , according to local sources who wish to remain anonymous. They were poisoned by the...
Love the powermad '"Malice Antifa Super stripper, " LOL who almost certainly mean to name themselves 'super-striper' (referencing the upper NCO...
Funny, the Mayor is upset that the protesters showed up at her house but was fine with protesters taking over a part of the city with 30,000...
Sott comment: are you suggesting fear that their prized military might become more disobedient than obedient?
TC for president! BTW, his position in the video about the Dems, if they win the election, ensuring that 'illegal immigrants' become instant...
If that Karen was that bothered about social distancing, why go out at all? Wearing a mask like a zombie and expecting everyone to kowtow to your Karen demands is comical.