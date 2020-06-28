Society's Child
US university requiring both flu and COVID-19 vaccines for students to enter campus
21st Century Wire
Sun, 28 Jun 2020 19:39 UTC
Many U.S. health officials and pharmaceutical operatives are claiming that the only way for society to "return to normal" is for every person to receive a vaccination, otherwise it will take 'far longer' for humans to reach collective immunity against COVID-19. While this top-down narrative does not reflect reality, few in the media or politics seem brave enough to challenge it.
While there may be tens of billions being poured into the race for a COVID vaccine, it should be pointed out that all previous attempts at an effective coronavirus vaccine have failed, and that there is a much higher risk it will not be safe by virtue of how fast the industry and governments are moving. History shows us that rushing development will likely lead to catastrophic failure. But the pharmaceutical industry may not care because they will have already received legal immunity from the government which protects them from mass lawsuits if their experimental vaccine happens to injure or kill many people upon deployment.
The legal imperative for any mandatory vaccinations will likely come under the guise of "emergency measures" (see story below). In fact, some leading American legal bodies are now advocating for mandatory COVID vaccines on this basis, despite the fact that over 99% of the population are not at any real risk of complications from the virus.
"Some Americans may push back on the COVID-19 vaccination for religious, philosophical or personal reasons," says the report released on Thursday by the NYSBA, but, it says, "for the sake of public health, mandatory vaccinations for COVID-19 should be required in the United States as soon as it is available."
In terms of universities and schools, it's likely that such a mandate will not be restricted to just students and faculty either - it will also include all staff, and even visitors to a campus. The danger here is that if educational institutions are so brazen as to implement this level of medical martial law, then for purely economic reasons other partnering institutions and businesses within their orbit may be forced to align with this policy too. This process of normalization of supposed public health 'governance' can then be very easily scaled up to a city, state, national, or international level.
Associated Press reports...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - University of Tennessee students will have to get their flu shot this fall and also be immunized for COVID-19 if a vaccine becomes available under an emergency rule unanimously approved Friday by the university's Board of Trustees.
The university went to online classes because of the coronavirus pandemic on March 16, which was extended April 1 through the summer. The University of Tennessee system plans to have students on campuses for the fall semester with this new rule - part of the practices designed to keep everyone healthy as possible.
University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd said this is an emergency rule for now. When the state legislature returns, university officials will be asking to make this rule permanent. Boyd said he expected some pushback.
"But we think this is in the best interest of our students so we're going to insist on it," Boyd said.
Immunizations will be required for all students, faculty and staff. Boyd said students should get any vaccines available before arriving on campuses. A vaccine for the seasonal flu may not be available until October, and Boyd said students should get them once available.
Students getting immunizations off campus will be asked to provide proof they were vaccinated...
Comment: You can refuse - you just won't be able to go to school, or travel, or do any number of things people who previously considered themselves free could do.