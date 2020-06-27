landslide
A massive landslide swept away a mountain road in rural Indonesia today (June 26) in this shocking video.

The Trans Sulawesi Road which connects the cities of Palopo and Tana Toraja, was cut off due to a landslide which completely buried the road and swept away a building.

One local resident captured the seconds of the collapse of the main road at Battang Barat, Wara Barat District. No casualties were reported.