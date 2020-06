© South China Morning Post



A volcano in northeast China could be "recharging" for an eruption, with a vast amount of magma believed to be rising up underneath it. The researchers say they discovered two huge magma chambers under Wei Mountain in the Wudalianchi volcanic field in Heilongjiang, near the border with Russia and North Korea.Researchers say they discovered two huge magma chambers under Wei Mountain, which last erupted more than 500,000 years ago.And according to their new results, this volcano in northeast China could be "recharging" for an eruption, with a vast amount of magma believed to be rising up underneath it.The researchers say they discovered two huge magma chambers under Wei Mountain in the Wudalianchi volcanic field in Heilongjiang, near the border with Russia and North Korea.Their modelling suggests the chambers dwarf the volcano, which is 100 metres (328 feet) tall and 5km (3.1 miles) wide.Geologists have been more focused on Changbai, or Paektu Mountain, to the south, whose eruption in 946AD was one of the most powerful volcanic events ever recorded Geophysicist Zhang Haijiang and a team from the University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei, Anhui, visited nearly 100 sites across Wei Mountain for the study.They used sensors to detect electromagnetic abnormalities deep underground.Their computer modelling suggested there could beZhang wrote.According to their calculations,Wei Mountain is part of the Wudalianchi volcanic field that has 14 cinder cones dotted over a 500 sq km plateau formed by lava.Zhang and the team noted that seismic activity had increased at Changbai from 2002 to 2005, suggestingThey concluded thatXu Jiandong, director of the volcanic research division at the China Earthquake Administration in Beijing, said theHe said seismic stations had been monitoring the two young volcanoes for several decades." said Xu, who was not involved in the study." he said. "" he added.So did the researchers really detect giant magma chambers? While the abnormal signals detected by Zhang's team looked like magma chambers, they could also have been caused by other substances such as water or rocks with high conductivity.