Statues, memory, and the social construction of harm

The deculturation of America

Here is what I asked people to agree or disagree with: Rebalance the history taught in schools until its voices and subjects reflect the demographics of the population and heritage of Native people and citizens of color Move, after public consultation, to a new American anthem that better reflects our diversity as a people Rename our cities and towns until they match the demographics of the population Rebalance the art shown in museums across the country until an analysis of content shows that it reflects the demography of the population and perspective of Native people and citizens of color Move, after an open public process, to a new name for our country that better reflects the contributions of Native Americans and our diversity as a people Rename our states until they better reflect the heritage of Native people and citizens of color Gradually replace many older public buildings with new structures that don't perpetuate a Eurocentric order, until a more representative public space is achieved Respectfully remove the monument to four white male presidents at Mount Rushmore, as they presided over the conquest of Native people and repression of women and minorities Allow our public parks to return to their natural state, before a European sense of order was imposed upon them Move, after public consultation, to a new American flag that better reflects our diversity as a people Consider adopting a new national language, that will be forged from the immigrant and Native linguistic diversity of this country's past Remove existing statues of white men from public spaces until the stock of statues matches the demographics of the population Gently remodel the statue of liberty to make it better reflect the diversity of America Rename our streets and neighbourhoods until they match the demographics of the population Move, after public consultation, to a new American constitution that better reflects our diversity as a people Begin changing the layout of our cities, towns, and highways, moving away from the grid system to follow the more natural trails originally used by Native people Every one of these proposals represents a radical blow to American cultural nationhood.

Culture versus equality

Erasing culture and destroying the past

Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.

An Orwellian nightmare?

In the end the Party would announce that two and two made five, and you would have to believe it. It was inevitable that they should make that claim sooner or later: the logic of their position demanded it. Not merely the validity of experience, but the very existence of external reality, was tacitly denied by their philosophy. The heresy of heresies was common sense... If both the past and the external world exist only in the mind, and if the mind itself is controllable — what then?

Thought control: from the state to the crowd

Toward a new cultural nationalism

Eric Kaufmann is professor of politics at Birkbeck College, University of London, and author of Whiteshift: Immigration, Populism and the Future of White Majorities (Penguin/Abrams, 2019). Follow him on Twitter @epkaufm.