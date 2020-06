© Ynetnews/Yonatan Sindel/Flash 90



"If Israel declares, 'our goal is to separate from the Palestinians,' and as part of the step of separation from the Palestinians we annex Gush Etzion or Ma'aleh Adumim, I will support it. If the Israeli government declares that its supreme goal is to separate from the Palestinians and reach a solution in which they do not live under our control, I'll support that."

"Any legitimization of annexation echoes the pyromania of Bibi [Netanyahu], who is using annexation in an attempt to escape justice and is playing into his hands."

"Annexation is a violation of international law, a violation of the peace agreements and a violation of the Oslo Accords. Annexation is apartheid."

"If there's something that frightens me about Holocaust remembrance it's the recognition of the revolting processes that occurred in Europe in general, and particularly in Germany, back then - 70, 80 and 90 years ago - and finding signs of them here among us today in 2016."

"I'm reminding people that the Nazis came to power democratically, so we have to be careful, very careful, so that extremist figures with a messianic view won't exploit Israeli democracy to replace the system of government".

"Annexing 30 percent of Judea and Samaria is against the interests of Israel. Many former security figures say that... It's according to some sort of messianic approach to life which... was so dangerous and so devastating along the Jewish history.... So we need to fight it.... Israel won't do this annexation without the approval of United States. So yes, you need to work hard in Capitol Hill in order to block this development, which is so dangerous to Israel, against the interest of Israel."

"The real issue here is, you know, Netanyahu is not so stupid. He will not annex Judea and Samaria entirely [biblical term for West Bank]. And he will move forward with annexing... certain neighborhoods in Jerusalem, Ma'ale Adumim, Modi'in Illit, all kinds of settlements near the Green Line, things which are in the midst of the Israeli consensus, like Gush Etzion. That is the way he will explain to the rest of the world, Alright, we did what was reasonable, what was accepted by the Palestinians in former negotiations, and what was heavily accepted by President Trump according to his future plan. No matter how we look at the subject, let's say Netanyahu is serious, he will do it in the manner of crawling annexation."

"We will not take Palestinians into our territory. We will not violate human rights or freedom of movement. We will operate in coordination with all of the countries in the region with which we are in contact. We will not endanger any peace treaties, and we will carry out an orderly process vis-a-vis the army, military officials and in terms of policy and the security cabinet. We are involved and are deeply exerting our influence on this issue."

The former Israeli army Deputy Chief of Staff, Major General Yair Golan has entered politics on the furthest left of the Zionist political spectrum - Meretz. Last week, he said thatOn the face of it,Fellow Meretz leaders appear to be in confusion. Nr. 2 in Meretz, Tamar Zandberg, responded:But Meretz Secretary General Tomer Reznik(as reported by Haaretz ).But Yair Golan's statement is not just about any hypothetical mutually agreed to 'land swap'. It is about annexation, and without being too semantic about the term,Actually, fellow Meretz lawmaker Mossi Raz spelled that out pretty clearly, adding in no uncertain terms thatIt's also important to note in this context, how Yair Golan has branded himself as a liberal in Israel. In 2016, as Deputy Chief of Staff, he warned of "revolting processes" that led to the Holocaust:Golan has doubled down on the message more recently, when he entered politics last year, saying:Two months ago, Golan featured on a J Street Zoom discussion,Last month, Golan featured in an Israeli Policy Forum call together with Joint List lawmaker Aida Touma-Sliman. Here Golan specifically warned of what he called , which he opined Netanyahu was set upon as a strategy:But this is a huge strawman. Because no one is suggesting that Netanyahu will be annexing the whole West Bank (which Golan calls by the biblical name Judea and Samaria), entirely, at this point. This has not been on any map drawn recently for the foreseeable future. It's widely understood that this is only a partial annexation, at this point.So Golan is actually misrepresenting the whole issue, and downplaying it. Notice how the same dots on the map which he mentioned last month, are present in his recent statement:Golan said: "The Jordan valley is a security matter, and it's more complex. But I will support the annexation".Former Foreign Minister under Barak, Shlomo Ben Ami, states in his memoirs that the security claim to the Jordan Valley is "mythical". For Golan it's "complex", but not complex enough to not be generally supported.Actually, if we simplify all this,, the news came in: Benny Gantz, now Defense Minister and the supposed liberal counterweight to Netanyahu, is saying thatHaaretz reports about Benny Gantz making these remarks at a press briefing today at the Tel Aviv military headquarters."We won't get into Palestinian deep shit," Gantz said. "The Palestinians continue to reject dialogue and to remain in their 'deep shit.'" Gantz was in fact saying the repeated "deep shit" in English idiom, though his comments were in Hebrew.So once again, the Palestinians are supposedly missing another great opportunity, and it's really their own fault, as it always is - it's their own "shit".. And how will we not take Palestinians in?And that Apartheid of course does not violate human rights,it will be orderly and calm. If Palestinians make trouble, it'll be their "shit", because Palestinians just live in "deep shit".The opposition to annexation in Israel is just thunderous.