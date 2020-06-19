"More whites were brought as slaves to North Africa than blacks brought as slaves to U.S or to the 13 colonies from which it was formed. White slaves were still bought and sold in the Ottoman Empire, decades after blacks were freed in the U.S."



¬ Thomas Sowell, black American economist and social theorist.

About the author





After President Donald Trump, the world's busiest leader must be President Recep Erdogan of Turkey. But despite his crammed schedule (threatening Europe, denouncing France, Greece, Cyprus, Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates; attacking Kurds in Turkey, Syria and Iraq, waging war in Libya and Syria, drawing plans for the invasion of Armenia and Greece, sending ships to the Eastern Mediterranean to steal undersea hydrocarbon from waters which do not belong to Turkey, sending troops to more than half-a-dozen Middle Eastern and African countries, bribing Lebanese fundamentalists to threaten the Armenians of that country with genocide, jailing Turkish journalists, shutting electronic communication, converting the Byzantine Hagia Sophia cathedral to a mosque...), Turkey's dictator found time recently to tweet that the U.S. social-political upheaval is a result of "racism and fascism."Meanwhile, his slavish media extrapolated that the root of the U.S. crisis is slavery. Putting aside Turkish racism against the Alevis, Armenians, Assyrians, Greeks, Jews, Kurds, and Syrian Arab refugees, let's look at Turkey's slavery record.Who were the North African slave masters who plagued Western Europe from the 16century to the early 19century? They were the Barbary Coast pirates of Algeria, Tunisia, and Libya. Their sovereign was the Ottoman sultan whose navy protected them when the pirates were challenged by Western navies. Ottoman Turkey was also their main customer for slaves. For four centuries, the pirates raided Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, England and Ireland kidnapping natives and selling them in the slave markets of North Africa. They even raided Iceland where the attacks were called Tyrkjaranio (Turkish raid).The U.S. Navy was not immune to Barbary pirate attacks. The U.S. paid tribute to them to stave off attacks on its ships. According to historians,Early in the 19century, Britain, Holland, France, and the U.S. waged two wars against the pirates. By 1830, the sea dogs were finally a spent force.The Barbary Coast was just one of the regions where Ottoman Turks were active in slavery. Other important Ottoman sources for slaves were the Balkans, Eastern Europe, Crimea, the Caucasus, and Upper Egypt-Ethiopia.. The biggest slave-owners were the sultans. Ottoman cities and towns had slave markets called "Esir"/"Yesir" (slave in Arabic). Most of the slaves were young women or children. They were displayed naked for inspection. The markets were established soon after the Ottomans conquered Constantinople. Thus, in the 16and 17century, a fifth of Constantinople's population were slaves.The Crimean Khanate, an Ottoman vassal, was the main provider of Black Sea slaves to the Ottomans. The Ottomans called the Khanate's slave-hunting expeditions "harvesting the steppes." The 17century Ottoman travel writer Evliya Celebi wrote that there were 400,000 slaves in Crimea. They were Ukrainian, Russian, Polish, and Lithuanian. Polish historian Bohdan Baranowski wrote that in the 17century the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth annually lost an average of 20,000 of its citizens to slavery.Slavery was vital to the Ottoman economy and society. In the 14century, Sultan Murad I built an army of slaves and called it Kapikulu. By 1609, Kapikulu was 100,000 strong. Since the Black Sea supply was insufficient for Ottoman needs, the sultan organized slave hunting military expeditions to the Middle East, the Balkans, and to Eastern Europe.Ottoman-ruled Egypt was Constantinople's gateway for African slaves. The captives were natives of Upper Egypt, Ethiopia, and Central Africa. Slaves destined to be guards in Istanbul harems underwent forced "surgery" in Egypt to become eunuchs.The Ottomans needed slaves for a variety of needs: the army; for sexual purposes; as field workers, and as domestics.. U.S. Ambassador Henry Morgenthau wrote that Armenian girls were sold as slaves during the Genocide of Armenians in 1915.There are no statistics on the total number of people the Ottoman Turks enslaved from the 15century to the 20century. Considering the above numbers, it's safe to estimate the total to be more than six million.Although Kemal Ataturk supposedly ended slavery in Turkey, Ankara waited until 1933 to ratify the 1926 League of Nations convention which made slavery illegal. Sales were reported in the 1930s.In a brazen double-standard and selective morality, Turkish authorities who are eager to revive the slavery-mired Ottoman Turkey are the same people who condemn America.. It's amazing to see America's inaction against Erdogan's empire-building and Ankara's aggression in half-a-dozen neighboring countries.