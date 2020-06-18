This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Western and Central Wyoming.



.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight.



High elevation snow in the western mountains this morning,

especially the west slopes of the Wind River Mountains.

The snowstorm sweeping down the Rocky Mountains delivered yesterday, dumping multiple inches of fresh snow on Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho, before moving south into Utah. According to Wasatch Snow Forecast, Snowbasin resort got the biggest totals.The storm is expected to move into Colorado Wednesday into Thursday.Mountains passes and ski resorts shared pictures this morning of snow covering the ground, in what is likely the last snowstorm before summer sets in proper.