More June snow for Bogus Basin! Three inches on the snow stake this morning. pic.twitter.com/NK6z2llFhP — Nate Larsen (@NateLarsenKBOI) June 17, 2020

More wet weather to kick off your Wednesday. We've had valley rainCheck out this photo from Bogus Basin, three inches of fresh snow reported there.Rain is moving into the Treasure Valley from north to south this morning as a low pressure system moves through the Gem State. Moisture will move out by noon for the valley with lingering mountain showers Wednesday afternoon.Daytime temperatures have been cool all week with highs only in the 60's for Boise since Saturday. We remain cooler than normal this morning and will remain roughly 15 degrees cooler than average this afternoon, however, we'll be a little warmer than yesterday. Highs should reach the upper 60's and low 70's for the Treasure Valley.