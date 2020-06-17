A massive hail storm on Tuesday evening in Lleida and Huesca hit the stone fruit growing areas of Torres de Segre, Soses, Alcarras, Aitona, Binaced, Binefar, Ximenelles, Alcolea de Cinca, Bellver de Cinca and Fraga.According to the grower and exporter Frances Pena, director of Olimpfruit (Seròs, Lleida) theseThe most affected fruits are nectarines, flat peaches and peaches. This latest hail comes after the areas of Torres de Segre and Mollerusa were hit by hail last week which affected Stone fruit among other crops such as pears and apples.This is the most important stone fruit area for the production in July and August and"The market was already noticing the decrease in nectarines and flat peaches, which are seeing significantly higher prices this year.We will play this game with different rules from this moment on," says the commercial director of an important company in Huesca.FreshPlaza will have more information on the situation in the coming days.