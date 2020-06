© Michael Mattiazzo on June 10, 2020 @ Swan Hill, Australia



NAKED-EYE COMET NEOWISE?

Here we go again. A comet is falling toward the sun, and it could become a naked-eye object. Michael Mattiazzo photographed Comet NEOWISE (C/2020 F3) on June 10th from Swan Hill, Australia."Pushing the limits of comet observing, I had to leave home to find a clear horizon," says Mattiazzo. "When I took the picture, Comet NEOWISE was very close to the sun and only 5 degrees above the local horizon. Its visual magnitude was near +7.0, below the threshold for naked-eye visibility."It might not look like much now, but this comet could blossom in the weeks after perihelion (closest approach to the sun). Forecasters say Comet NEOWISE might become as bright as a 2nd or 3rd magnitude star.At this point,Intense solar heat can do that to a fragile ball of ice.Mattiazzo, who is one of the world's most experienced amateur comet observers, thinks Comet NEOWISE could turn out better."Hopefully, Comet NEOWISE could be a case of 'third time lucky' for northern hemisphere observers."We'll know soon enough. On June 22nd, the comet will enter the field of view of SOHO 's C3 coronagraph-a space-based instrument that blocks the glare of the sun to reveal nearby stars, planets and comets. For a whole week, astronomers will be able to monitor Comet NEOWISE as it approaches the orbit of Mercury. If it falls apart, the event may be visible in the images. Ditto if it survives.Earth is about to cross a fold in the heliospheric current sheet--