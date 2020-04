causing the nucleus to move very slightly in the opposite direction

but ATLAS's non-gravitational forces have kicked in very abruptly and are quite strong

Comet ATLAS (C/2019 Y4), what are you doing? New data from astronomers around the world show that the once-promising comet is beginning to fade. For Karl Battams of the Naval Research Lab in Washington DC, it could be a classic case of "I told you so.""Quoting myself from March 15th," says Battams, "'I wouldn't be surprised to see Comet ATLAS start to fade rapidly and possibly even disintegrate before reaching the sun.' I very much hope I'm wrong, but, holding lots of promise and then just... fizzling."In recent months, Comet ATLAS galvanized astronomers as it fell toward the sun, skyrocketing in brightness like few comets before it. By late May 2020 it promised to rival Venus in the sunset sky. But recent developments belie that possibility.On April 6th, astronomers Quanzhi Ye of the University of Maryland) and Qicheng Zhang of Caltech reported new images of Comet ATLAS, in whichthey wrote in an Astronomical Telegram says Battams.Recent measurements of the comet's position also point to trouble. Battams explains:says Battams. "Fragmenting is a family trait for these guys."Is Comet ATLAS doomed? Not necessarily. "The frustrating thing about comets isThere's still a chance that Comet ATLAS is just 'taking a breather' before another outburst," says Battams. "But I wouldn't count on it...."No matter what happens, amateur astronomers are encouraged to monitor developments. Submit your images here