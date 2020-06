Social Media

#AlMomento la tormenta eléctrica que se registró durante la madrugada de este jueves dejó inundaciones en varios puntos del fraccionamiento Floresta de Veracruz.#RadioFórmulaVeracruz 89.1 FM #AbriendoLaConversación pic.twitter.com/ExCwwKB6HL — Radio Fórmula Veracruz (@RF_Veracruz) June 11, 2020

21:50 Policías de #Tránsito de la Secretaría de Seguridad Ciudadana auxilian a los automovilistas que quedaron varados por las lluvias en Calzada Vallejo y la incorporación a la lateral de Circuito Interior. #MovilidadCDMX. pic.twitter.com/GwMVAzQlxE — OVIAL_SSCCDMX (@OVIALCDMX) June 9, 2020

At least 1 person has died after severe weather in Veracruz State, Mexico on 11 June.Mexico's met agency Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN) reported 221.2 mm of rain in 24 hours in the city of Veracruz on 11 June. Flooding was reported in areas around the city, and in the north of the state, in particular the municipality of Papantla, where some areas were cut off.According to local media reports , flood waters of up to 1 metre deep were reported in parts of Veracruz City, where houses were damaged and around 900 families were affected. One fatality was reported in Ignacio de la Llave municipality.including in Jacatepec in Oaxaca, where 123.5 mm fell in 24 hours on 11 June, as well as the state of Chiapas and Tabasco, where 58.4 mm fell in Macuspana.