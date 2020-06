© Darron Cummings/AP



The Louisville, Ky., Metro Council has voted unanimously to ban no-knock warrants. The legislation was titled Breonna's Law, in honor of a woman who was killed during a raid on her home earlier this year.Her death became one of the rallying points in protests against police violence, along with that of George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis in May. Crowds all over the country have chanted her name.The legislation passed on Thursday also requires police to wear body cameras when serving warrants and to turn on the cameras five minutes before beginning the operation."This is one of many critical steps on police reform that we've taken to create a more peaceful, just, compassionate and equitable community," he added.Taylor's mom praised the city council for passing the law at a press conference."Breonna, that's all she wanted to do was to save lives," she said of her daughter, who was an EMT. "So with this law, she will be able to continue to do that. So we're grateful for that."Benjamin Crump, an attorney representing Taylor's family, thanked "every supporter, every protester, every young activist" and everyone who said Breonna's name after the law was passed.The three officers who were involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave during an investigation.