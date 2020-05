The FBI is now investigating the death of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police during a raid at her home in Louisville, Kentucky.The FBI's Louisville branch announced Thursday that it was investigating the shooting after numerous media requests."The FBI will collect all facts and evidence and will ensure that the investigation is conducted in a fair, thorough, and impartial manner," the statement said.Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron previously said that he was asked to serve as a special prosecutor.Gov. Andy Beshear called on Cameron last week to "carefully review the results of the initial investigation to ensure justice is done at a time when many are concerned that justice is not blind.""The public reports concerning the death of Breonna Taylor are troubling," he said in a statement.Though the lawsuit filed by Taylor's family alleges that police did not knock or identify themselves before entering the apartment, police Lt. Ted Eidem said during a March 13 news conference that officers had knocked on the door several times and "announced their presence as police who were there with a search warrant."After forcing their way in, they "were immediately met by gunfire," Eidem said.Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who also represented the family of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, was hired by Taylor's family. Crump called Taylor's death a "senseless killing" and condemned the police department for a lack of transparency."We stand with the family of this young woman in demanding answers from the Louisville Police Department," the attorney said in a statement on Twitter last week.