Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced, across the state.During his daily updates in Frankfort the last three months, Beshear has been providing a breakdown of the racial makeup of the state's COVID-19 cases. Throughout the crisis, cases involving black patients have outpaced the state's black population.the governor said. "We're gonna be putting dollars behind it."Beshear said his goal is for every black Kentuckian to get "signed up for some form of coverage.""I believe health care is a basic human right," he said, adding that he's not yet sure how to accomplish the task, but he said he aims for all black residents in Kentucky to either be on Medicare or Medicaid if they don't have private health insurance.Beshear and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer have become increasingly vocal about racial inequities in health care as the coronavirus emergency has dragged on for months. And more recently,"This is the time where we have the opportunity to be better people," the governor said Monday.in light of local unrest following the aforementioned police shooting deaths.Also Monday, Beshear shared some data regarding the state's coronavirus crisis:+ 190 new cases from Sunday and Monday combined, and two more deaths+ 11,356 total cases throughout the pandemic+ 2,268 Kentuckians have been hospitalized; 286 are currently hospitalized+ 958 residents have been in an ICU; 76 are currently in an ICU+ 285,358 total tests have been administered so far in Kentucky+ In longterm-care facilities, 1,453 residents and 673 staff members have tested positive; 292 people have died+ A total of 3,359 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus