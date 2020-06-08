It destroyed 4 structures, threatened another 100 structures and prompted mandatory evacuations for Quail Canyon Road between Pleasants Valley Road and Highway 12, according to Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. Pleasants Valley Road was closed.
Cal Fire said on Sunday that 600 firefighters were battling the blaze. Thirty engines responded to the scene along with seven hand crews, nine dozers, and "numerous firefighting air tankers from throughout the state are flying fire suppression missions as conditions allow."
Satellite images showed that smoke was blowing into Sacramento, according to the National Weather Service.
Will Pi, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told The Chronicle on Saturday evening that winds gusted between 35 and 45 mph Saturday evening but he anticipated that the gusts would decrease "a little bit" on Saturday night to 15 to 25 mph.
"As long as the winds are behaving the way they are predicting, it's a straight easterly flow, it's not like it's an unpredictable wind," Pi said. "Firefighters should have a handle on that."
As the Quail Fire grew quickly, Cal Fire's Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department announced it was sending a strike team — including five engines and one chief officer — to respond to the fire.
"Our county remains fully staffed and able to respond to all emergencies," Butte County fire officials said on Twitter.
The fire was burning just off Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road. Fire officials said that people could evacuate to the 3 Oaks Community Center at 1100 Alamo Drive in Vacaville. Solano public health officials established a table to administer coronavirus health screenings at the front lobby of the community center for anyone who arrives at the evacuation center, according to Red Cross Northern California Coastal officials.
Firefighters were battling other wildfires around the region.
In Sonoma County, a 107-acre wild land fire was burning in the 600 block of Stage Gulch Road, just south of Petaluma. Around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, Cal Fire officials reported that it was contained.
In Contra Costa County, a 135-acre fire blazed on Saturday just off Willow Pass Court and Evora Road, located southwest of Concord. Photos shared by Cal Fire's Santa Clara Unit showed white smoke rising from blackened land. The fire was fully contained Saturday night, and firefighters left by 10 p.m., according to Cal Fire.
Lauren Hernandez is a San Francisco Chronicle staff writer. Email: lauren.hernandez@sfchronicle.com Twitter: @ByLHernandez