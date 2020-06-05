© Vyacheslav Filippov/Tass



Todd Prince is a senior correspondent in Washington, D.C., for RFE/RL.

A group of bipartisan senators has submitted legislation to stop Russia from completing a controversial undersea natural-gas pipeline to Germany.(Republican-Texas) and(Democrat-New Hampshire),which would double Russian gas exports to Germany if completed.which placed sanctions on vessels laying the Nord Stream 2 pipeline along the floor of the Baltic Sea, halting the $11 billion project shortly before its completion."There is bipartisan and bicameral consensus that Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline poses a critical threat to America's national security and must not be completed. Nevertheless, Putin continues to try to circumvent those sanctions," Cruz said in a statement.To get around the bill's impact,Nord Stream 2 consists of two parallel lines stretching 1,230 kilometers from Russia to Germany along the Baltic Sea floor.The United States opposes Nord Stream 2, claiming it undermined Ukraine and strengthened Russia's grip on Europe's energy industry. The pipeline would enable Russia to reroute gas exports to Europe around Ukraine, depriving Kyiv of billions of dollars in needed transit revenue.The United States has ramped up gas production over the past decade and has begun exporting LNG to Europe.The new legislation would need to pass both houses of Congress and be signed by the president before it could become law.Russia hopes to finish the pipeline by the first quarter of 2021 at the latest, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in January.It took Congress seven months to pass the first Nord Stream 2 bill.