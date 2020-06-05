Earth Changes
Eruption at Popocatepetl volcano, Mexico on June 4
Volcano Time-Lapse
YouTube
Thu, 04 Jun 2020 08:58 UTC
YouTube
Thu, 04 Jun 2020 08:58 UTC
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Eruption at Sakurajima volcano, Japan on June 4
- Eruption at Popocatepetl volcano, Mexico on June 4
- Rod Rosenstein's admission exposed heinous plot against Trump
- Lightning strikes kill at least 25 in a single day across Bangladesh
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Tick swarms, H.K money reset and seed shortages beginning
- Best of the Web: Medical martial law: Liberalism's final capitulation
- Remember the Yellow Vests? Now, Italy is seeing an 'Orange Vests' movement that calls into question the coronavirus pandemic
- Intense lightning storm recorded over Toronto, Canada
- Best of the Web: Lancet, New England Journal retract Covid-19 studies, including one that raised safety concerns about malaria drugs
- NYPD officers at George Floyd protests are covering their badge numbers in violation of own policy
- Why evolutionary psychologists are wrong about COVID-19 leading women to cheat
- This Color Revolution is a DNC coup against constitutional government
- Paul Joseph Watson: Wokevirus
- Researchers create synthetic red blood cells that mimic natural ones, and have new abilities
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Ibn Arabi, the Unlimited Mercifier: Interview with Stephen Hirtenstein
- History and psychology predict protests and riots after lockdowns
- Worst locust swarm in two decades moves on to devastate crops in South & Central Asia
- In appellate brief, DOJ unloads on behavior of rogue judge in Flynn case
- China school stabbing: Video shows blood-soaked kids rushed to hospital after security guard stabs 39
- Another 1.877 million Americans file for unemployment benefits
- Rod Rosenstein's admission exposed heinous plot against Trump
- This Color Revolution is a DNC coup against constitutional government
- In appellate brief, DOJ unloads on behavior of rogue judge in Flynn case
- Media Priorities: Trump, Putin and the bias before our eyes
- MI6 may become the CIA's proxy in keeping Europe removed from Russia
- Best of the Web: Defying Trump: Defense Secretary Esper doesn't support invoking Insurrection Act - US military will NOT be deployed to stop rioting
- Reported: US nuclear secrets pilfered from missile contractor. Blame goes to Russian hackers...again
- McEnany pummels Jim Acosta with facts regarding the right police have to defend themselves
- Mattis compares Trump to Hitler as Dems cheer; forgets he quit in protest over US' Syria withdrawal
- UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet condemns 'structural racism' in the USA
- Keiser Report: US economy died in 2008, Fed to print dollars...trillions of them!
- Former MI6 boss says coronavirus began 'as an accident' in Chinese lab
- AG Barr says there's evidence that antifa, 'foreign actors' involved in sowing US unrest and violence
- The Democrat Party: Built on racial exploitation
- Trudeau's embarrassing 21 seconds of silence when asked about Trump's response to riots highlights Canada's hypocrisy
- Israeli annexation, Canada's confusion and hypocrisy
- Dem Rep. Eliot Engel on commenting on Lloyd protests: 'If I didn't have a primary I wouldn't care'
- Hydroxychloroquine study which caused WHO to halt trials for Covid-19 now under scrutiny - UPDATE
- Trump says if Russia were G7 member then problems would be easier to solve
- The "Corona hoax", the proliferation of racial riots - and moving towards a military lockdown?
- Best of the Web: Medical martial law: Liberalism's final capitulation
- Remember the Yellow Vests? Now, Italy is seeing an 'Orange Vests' movement that calls into question the coronavirus pandemic
- Best of the Web: Lancet, New England Journal retract Covid-19 studies, including one that raised safety concerns about malaria drugs
- NYPD officers at George Floyd protests are covering their badge numbers in violation of own policy
- Paul Joseph Watson: Wokevirus
- History and psychology predict protests and riots after lockdowns
- China school stabbing: Video shows blood-soaked kids rushed to hospital after security guard stabs 39
- Another 1.877 million Americans file for unemployment benefits
- Ryanair boss slams UK's 14-day quarantine rules as 'shambolic', claims it won't be enforced, experts predict economic disaster
- Moscow Mayor says that despite not understanding the coronavirus face masks are mandatory until entire city has been vaccinated
- German prosecutors believe Madeleine McCann is dead, investigating 43 year old national on suspicion of murder
- Three more officers arrested in killing of George Floyd, Chuavin's charge upgraded to 2nd degree murder
- Looking up! Cuomo's inspirational curfew message spawns dystopian memes
- Pandemic helps Israel increase control over Hebron's Ibrahimi Mosque
- Detained US Navy veteran, Michael White, freed by Iran and on his way home
- Project Veritas infiltrates violent Antifa cell
- So now Sweden and the UK each think they were WRONG about their Covid-19 approaches. They can't BOTH be right...
- 'Professor Lockdown' Ferguson, UK's Covid-19 czar, admits crippling restrictions MADE NO DIFFERENCE - where's the outrage?
- Sanctimonious outrage of lockdown fetishists disappears thanks to protesters and rioters
- After Facebook staff walkout, Zuckerberg defends no action on Trump posts
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Ibn Arabi, the Unlimited Mercifier: Interview with Stephen Hirtenstein
- Best of the Web: To understand Iran's 150-year fight, follow the trail of blood and oil
- Aguada Fenix: Major discovery of oldest and largest ceremonial structure in Mexico
- Evidence for oldest prehistoric textiles in Scotland discovered in Orkney
- How Barack Obama destroyed Libya
- 'Lady in the well' sheds light on ancient human population movements
- Rethinking Easter Island's historic collapse
- Rare Roman board game found in high status cremation pit in Norway
- Cannabis and Frankincenses found at 2,700 year old Judahite shrine of Biblical Arad
- Insight into first cities & origin of agriculture revealed through genetic analysis
- Hunt for remains of 16th century Irish rebel lord in Spain unearths several skeletons
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Exploring Flatland: A Romance of Hyperdimensional Space
- Canaanite DNA shows waves of migration from Caucasus Mountains, lives on in modern Arabs and Jews
- Ancient accounts of 'Death from Above'
- How the British Empire created and then killed George Orwell
- Pristine, ancient Roman mosaic floor unearthed beneath Italian vineyard
- A look at the dirty history of soap
- Ancient genomes reveal 7,000 years of demographic history in France
- Drones cast new light on mystery of Nazca Lines Archaeology
- Bones of 60 mammoths found near human-built traps in Mexico
- Researchers create synthetic red blood cells that mimic natural ones, and have new abilities
- Terrestrial gamma-ray flash and ionospheric ultraviolet emissions powered by lightning
- Tiny human livers grown in lab have been successfully transplanted into rats
- Study: Children play little role in spreading coronavirus
- New Comet C/2020 K7 (PANSTARRS)
- Ancient Mars may have once had rings, then moons, then rings ...
- The invisible man? Scientists engineer human cells to become TRANSPARENT like squids
- Patterns found in spiral galaxies indicate universe could be far more orderly than previously believed
- Study suggests hundreds of land species near extinction
- Conventional theory of cosmic-ray origin and propagation challenged by new data
- Cleanest air on Earth identified in first-of-its-kind study by atmospheric scientists
- New gut-brain link: How gut mucus could help treat brain disorders
- Energy exchange between troposphere and ionosphere revealed in study
- Geysers may be signalling magma intrusion under Yellowstone
- New Zealand beaches turn BLOOD RED after millions of lobsters die en masse on the sand
- What caused Antarctic ice sheet's rapid retreat 12,000 years ago
- Why the US military is building a tunneling earthworm
- Further anomalies found with the Oxford coronavirus vaccine
- New model could vastly improve forensic predictions
- Trees are getting shorter and younger says new study
- Eruption at Sakurajima volcano, Japan on June 4
- Eruption at Popocatepetl volcano, Mexico on June 4
- Lightning strikes kill at least 25 in a single day across Bangladesh
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Tick swarms, H.K money reset and seed shortages beginning
- Intense lightning storm recorded over Toronto, Canada
- Worst locust swarm in two decades moves on to devastate crops in South & Central Asia
- Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Mexico and could loop back toward the US Gulf Coast this weekend
- Flooding leaves 16 dead in Yemen
- June snowfall hits Labrador City, Newfoundland
- Rare derecho kills 3, cuts power to half a million people across Pennsylvania and New Jersey
- June snow in România - coldest 2nd day in the month since records began
- Earthquake of 6.5 magnitude hits eastern Indonesia
- Landslide sweeps 8 houses into the sea in northern Norway
- Nisarga lashing western India after making unprecedented landfall near Mumbai
- Severe hailstorm hits Lombardy, Italy
- 2 eruptions at Rincón De La Vieja volcano in Costa Rica rose up to 2,000 meters
- Signs and Portents: Mutant lamb amazes farmer after being born with 2 heads and 3 ears in Argentina
- 11-year-old girl killed by 2 family dogs in Murray County, Georgia
- At least 21 killed by 3 landslides in 3 hours triggered by incessant rainfall in Assam, India
- Strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes northern Chile
- Home security camera records loud boom, flash of light over Altoona, Pennsylvania
- NASA asteroid tracker: 4 space rocks approaching, flying past Earth today
- Bright green fireball falls from the sky in North Texas
- Meteor fireball caught on camera over Armenia
- Large meteor fireball explodes spectacularly over northern Turkey
- Caught on camera: Meteor fireball spotted in skies near Taber, Alberta
- Residents in New Zealand report mystery fireball 'crashing' into river
- Was the mystery 'flaming' object spotted hurtling over Midlothian, UK a fireball?
- Mystery over loud boom heard along East Kent, UK coast
- Bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Spokane, Washington state
- Asteroid NY65 - Another close call to occur in June
- Spectacular green fireball blazes over western Siberia
- 'Like a bomb!' Loud boom causes homes to shake in East Yorkshire, England
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over parts of southeast US
- Meteor fireball seen streaking across the sky in Natchez, Mississippi
- Stargazer captures intriguing meteor fireball explosion over Oregon
- Woman spots 'ball of fire' streaking across sky over her garden in Liverpool, UK
- Video captures exploding meteor fireball over Washington state
- Truly spectacular meteor fireball breaks apart over northern Spain and Portugal
- Meteor fireball caught on camera above Spain's Costa del Sol
- Member(s) of USDA committee blow whistle on serious flaws in dietary guidelines process
- Meat eaters tend to have better psychological health than vegetarians
- A low-carb strategy for fighting the pandemic's toll
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Covid Backtracking: Readjusting the Coronavirus Narrative
- NY State Bar Association's health law section report calls for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination
- Could gut microbes be key to solving food allergies?
- Best of the Web: Why the public should rebel against forced vaccinations
- New Zealand man selling MMS bleach 'cure' for COVID-19 slammed by scientists
- COVID-19 vaccines: Continuing the long history of medical experimentation on children
- Bombshell study: Could half the uninfected population already be partially immune?
- First map of tumour microbiomes finds bacteria live in many cancers
- Best of the Web: Why is the World Health Organisation anti-meat?
- Flattening the curve or flattening freedom?
- He experienced a severe reaction to Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine candidate. He's still a believer
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Brave New Normal: The Technocracy has Arrived
- Nutrition policy must be at the center of the conversation
- SCANDAL: UK scientists want to give coronavirus to healthy volunteers in vaccine hunt citing too few real cases
- Should you try intermittent fasting?
- Coronavirus fact-check #5: Infection-fatality ratio update
- CDC in 2018: '80,000 people died of flu last winter in U.S., highest death toll in 40 years'
- Why evolutionary psychologists are wrong about COVID-19 leading women to cheat
- SOTT Focus: The World Desperately Needs The Wisdom of Bobby Kennedy, Now More Than Ever
- Music synchronizes brains of audiences with their performers
- New research shows for the evolution of intelligence, parents matter
- First-of-its-kind study hints at how psilocybin works in the brain to dissolve ego
- Strongest solar flares in years coincide with riots, reminding us that solar activity and unrest are historically linked
- Intelligence distribution: Why so few female CEOs? Same reason few women on death row
- Spiritual emergency: Western treatment of psychosis is thoroughly wrong-headed
- How kind is humankind? Kinder than we imagine
- The #1 myth about psychopaths and narcissists: What people get wrong
- Does science support miracles? New study documents a blind woman's healing
- Latest DMT study addresses eerie prevalence of hallucinations of 'interdimensional entities'
- Self-awareness: How and why you should cultivate it
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Your Inner Fascist
- A new study may explain why some psychopaths are 'successful'
- Neurological basis for lack of empathy in psychopaths
- John Rao: Pandemic reaction is a 'horrifying illustration' of the 'diabolical disorientation' accompanying ravages of modernity
- SOTT Focus: Ethics and Fundamental Values in Times of Corona
- Notions of freedom
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Sufism: An Introduction To Its Meaning And Purpose
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Clever church congregation avoids arrest by disguising themselves as rioters
- WHO scientists confirm coronavirus only spreads at conservative protests
- Jonathan Pie: The tale of Dominic Cummings
- Biden cuts hole in mask: 'Easier to sniff people's hair'
- Is that you, Joe? Biden's mask-sunglasses combo covers entire face at first public appearance in over 2 months
- Ancestry.com revokes genealogies of African-Americans who don't support Biden
- Biden: 'If you don't let me sniff your hair, you ain't a woman'
- Mayor De Blasio lays naval minefield to deter NYC swimmers
- SOTT Focus: Are You a 'Plague Virus' Authoritarian Nut? Take The Test
- MasterClass replaces all instructors with Greta Thunberg
- Government orders lockdown of all fast-food restaurants to flatten the curve of heart disease
- Every Covid-19 Briefing. Ever.
- Real Elon Musk escapes on rocket to Mars as California police attempt to arrest holographic decoy
- Michigan gov deploys fleet of probe droids to catch people violating lockdown
- The truth about COVID-19 pandemic and what needs to be done
- Arrested for prescribing fresh air, sunshine
- Chinese government lays off entire propaganda department: American media doing much better job for them
- New York mayor reveals special red armbands for police enforcing lockdown
- CNN moves headquarters to underground bunker after Trump touts benefits of sunlight
- Trump says drink lots of water, lamestream media reports he told everyone to drown themselves
Robert Fitzgerald Kennedy, assassinated 5 June 1968
Quote of the Day
Light your candle before Night, or it takes you.
- Greek saying
Recent Comments
Sobyanin has a vested interest in this mask story. Right before he enforced mask wearing Moscow municipal authority bought a mask producing...
Wow. Impressive! Torontonians awake for the event wondering at the unusual weather: "Check out all of that global warming up there, eh?"
The latest COVID-19 news and resources, as well as tips to protect you and your family. The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the lives of children...
The 2015-2020 guidelines, read 'em here: [Link] were a mincing bit of brown-nose politicized crap designed to appease the interests of the...
DC doesn't need more military. For swift and decisive action to protect our great capital, Washington, D.C. I would suggest crews of...