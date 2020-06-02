All our leaders do is set us against each other. They stage a never-ending national cockfight for their profit and amusement.

Reporter: How was last night?



Unidentified woman: Scary. They went straight to Office Max, the Dollar Store and every store over here that I go to. I have nowhere to go now. I have no way to get there because the buses aren't running.

The point is, this is a national emergency. It's a profound national emergency. But you would never know that from listening to our elected leaders. Almost all of them pretend this is not really happening or if it is happening, it is just part of America's long tradition of vigorous political discourse.

Robert O'Brien, U.S. National Security Adviser: First thing I want to say, on behalf of the president --he said this to the family -- but our hearts and prayers are going out to the Floyd family. We mourn with them and we grieve with them and what happened there was horrific and I can't even imagine what that poor family is going through as his videos are played over and over again. That should have never happened in America and it's a tragic thing.



The president said that from the start, and we're with the family and as the President said, we're with the peaceful protesters.

Reporter: A Fox News reporter is getting chased out by these -- by the George Floyd protesters here in front of -- at Lafayette Park.



Look, there's water being thrown on the reporter here. This is just -- they took his mic. The just threw the mic at the reporter here. As you see guys, things are spiraling here quick at the protest.

Art Acevedo, chief of the Houston Police department: People for -- as an immigrant, we are raised like this. But you know what? We built this country ... We have got news for them. We ain't going nowhere. We ain't going nowhere. I think the ship has sailed.



So if you've got hate in your heart for people of color, get over it, because this city is a minority-majority city.