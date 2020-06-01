What happens when the Covid-19 state of emergency ends for the time being? Well, the likelihood of a world war seems more absolute by the day.
The US and its allies including Israel have been increasing tensions in the Middle East while the Covid-19 hysteria has taken over the headlines across the mainstream media in the West and around the world. Washington has increased its hostility against numerous countries under the Trump regime as they have imposed severe economic sanctions, regime change operations and assassinations against China, Russia, Iran, Lebanon (Hezbollah), Syria, the Palestinians, Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela. All of these countries are allies with each other one way or another, and they all have one thing in common, they are on Washington's hit list for not following the dictates of the empire. Although the focus is on China at the moment, Iran is still the major target of Washington and Tel Aviv. Iran has increased its military capabilities by receiving 110 new combat vessels according to a Saudi based news website Arabnews.com,
The new assets "included Ashura-class speedboats, Zolfagher coastal patrol boats and Taregh submarines." Iran and its allies all agree on one goal, and that is to remove U.S. military presence out of the Middle East permanently. In a ceremony in southern Iran, Iranian Guard Naval Chief Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said that "We announce today that wherever the Americans are, we are right next to them, and they will feel our presence even more in the near future" meaning more tensions will increase between the U.S. and Iran. Washington has been extremely aggressive towards Iran since Trump was elected to office. It began on May 8th, 2018 when the Trump regime decided to pull out of the Iran Nuclear Deal further escalating tensions. Then last January, the U.S. conducted an airstrike that killed one of Iran's top military generals, Commander Major General Qasem Soleimani of the Quds force with an airstrike outside of Bagdad International Airport. Iran does not trust nor want any U.S. military presence close to its territory or anywhere in the Middle East."Iran Guards Threaten US Over Gulf Presence After Receiving New Combat Vessels' said that "Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Thursday warned the United States against its naval presence in the Gulf as they received 110 new combat vessels."
Meanwhile, Israel is set to annex the West Bank setting off another Israel-Palestinian conflict while Hezbollah is gearing up for another repeat of the 2006 Lebanon War or the Israel-Hezbollah War, but this time will be far worse because of what's at stake in terms of the global economy. As we know, the U.S. economy is in shambles, in fact its collapsing as the US dollar is losing its dominant role as the world's reserve currency and Israel knows this. They want a war between the US and Iran now more than ever before while the US dollar still has some value. When the US dollar collapses, so does Israel's economy and without a strong economy, Israel won't be able to sustain a multi-front war with its Arab neighbors. Business Insider published an article in 2011 titled 'Here Are The 5 Worst Places to be When the Dollar Collapses' and Israel was ranked first on the list:
Oil Prices Rise in Response to the U.S.-Iran Tensions in the Gulf
China is not Washington's priority at the moment because China does not have oil. It's mostly in the Middle East and in Venezuela. Oil is the deciding factor because it is crucial for the U.S. military that uses an enormous amount of oil for its armored tanks, naval ships, hummers and combat aircraft. The 'Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment's' home page explains how many barrels of oil does it take to sustain its military power around the world:This Anglo-American beach head into the Middle East was first conceived by the most powerful family in the world, the Rothschilds, in 1917. The Balfour Declaration said that there will be a Zionist Israel years before World War two and the eventual establishment of Israel. Israel has not been a good neighbor to its Muslim nations and has always had the two biggest bullies on the block at its back. When the dollar collapses, the United States will have too much on its plate both domestically and internationally to worry about such a non-strategic piece of land. This will leave Israel very weak at a time when tensions will be high. This very thin strip of desert land will not be able to with stand the economic reality of importing its food and fuel or the political reality of being surrounded by Muslims
Oil is of strategic importance for U.S. forces in order to sustain its extended wars that will eventually reach other nations who have oil including Venezuela, if of course they get desperate enough for more oil from the South American nation to maintain its war machine. Oil is still the game, it's always about the natural resources and it's in the Middle East, not in China. A war with China will be in the long-term, for now the U.S. will try to destabilize China by supporting protesters in Hong Kong, Taiwan and elsewhere while continuing its trade war policies. To launch a war against China will require an abundant amount of oil. An example of how much oil is needed in any type of global conflict for the US was detailed in a report by the Rand Corporation in 1994 following the illegal invasion of Iraq in the early 90′s published by James P. Stucker, John F. Schank and Bonnie. Dombey-Moore titled 'Assessment of DoD Fuel Standardisation Policies' stated that "1.88 billion gallons of fuel were consumed within the U.S. Central Command's area of responsibility during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm (ODS/S), between August 10, 1990 and May 31, 1991," which is estimated to be around 44.8 million barrels, or about 150,000 barrels a day. Both Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm lasted about 295 days.Energy is an essential enabler of military capability, and the Department depends on energy-resilient forces and facilities to achieve its mission. In FY 2018, the Department consumed over 85 million barrels of fuel to power ships, aircraft, combat vehicles, and contingency bases at a cost of nearly $9.2 billion. At over 500 worldwide military installations, the Department spent $3.4 billion in FY 2018 on energy to power over 585,000 facilities and 160,000 non-tactical vehicles
It will take twice of the amount of oil if the US is foolish enough to launch airstrikes and missiles into mainland China from its surrounding military bases and naval ships who are all in close proximity. For that to happen, they need to defeat Iran, Syria and Hezbollah and take control of the Middle East oil reserves and start their war in the far east. The U.S. Military-Industrial Complex needs the oil before they declare war on China and other countries around the world who don't obey Washington. Natural resources is the key to maintain the US war machine, so the next hot war will not take place in the Far East, at least for now, it will be in the Middle East.