Elliot Leavy is a former editor of the technology and innovation magazine maize and editor of culture magazine BOZO. He has written for numerous publications around the world focussing on technology, belief systems, and culture.

The next Apple Watch update may be a lot more child-centric, bringing better parental controls and a school mode. But regardless of the benefits, this early induction into the tech world is a win for the tech, not for the kids.Enthusiasts digging into Apple software for hints of what future updates might bring have discovered that the Apple Watch, a gadget sold in the tens of millions every year, is likely moving to be more 'child-friendly' in the future. The new functions apparently in the works would make it more appealing for a parent to buy a set for their kids.Big Tech is aiming to be with us from day one - but is it a world we should be looking forward to?In response to consumer fears, the tech giants have, over recent years, undergone a Long March of sorts, retreating from their past selves and instead announcing various privacy policies that aim to improve their increasingly sinister image. However, it only takes a few seconds to see that these policies are probably not what the consumers were after.Or look at Google, who in January announced a new timeline for implementing privacy standards that limited third-party use of cookies.What glistens, then, is not always gold - not for us, anyway.Let's take a look at the new Apple Watch through this lens.The Apple Watch itself will apparently feature a plethora of tools designed to appease parental concerns about children engaging with technology for too long. They include the ability to operate several watches from a single iPhone (presumably to allow parents to monitor and control their children), a 'Schooltime' mode, and even a rewards system that encourages children to play outside.Now for the profit side. Clearly, as younger consumers tend to live longer than older ones, it makes financial sense for businesses to target them, as they will - more likely than not - spend more money throughout their lifetimes. However, with technology companies this goes even deeper, normalising consumers' growing reliance upon technology, irrespective of the consequences.What does this all mean?Speaking to MIT Technology Review following Facebook's launch of Messenger Kids, Tristan Harris, a former design ethicist at Google who co-founded and runs the Center for Humane Technology, put it bluntly Therefore, although these new gadgets may add a lot of fun and function to our daily lives, we cannot forget that these are profit-maximising corporations first and foremost. Before leaping to buy the next gleaming 'child-friendly' gadget, let's pause to assess the real trade-off for this profit.Next year, though, parents will be able to buy the world's first Alexa deluxe play set, allowing children to pretend-shop via Amazon's voice assistant. Sounds fun!