Scientists are creating new, incurable diseases in labs. Is that reasonable?Swine flu, or H1N1, had been dead for 20 years when it suddenly re-emerged in 1977 with a curious twist. The new strain was genetically similar to one from the 1950s, almost as though it had been sitting frozen in a lab since then. Indeed, it eventually became clear that the late-70s flu outbreak was likely the result of a lowly lab worker's snafu.That worries people like Marc Lipsitch and Alison P. Galvani, two epidemiologists who write in a PLoS Medicine editorial today that creating these types of new infectious agents puts human life at risk.The medical world seems perpetually torn between the desire to eliminate horrific diseases entirely and the need to preserve them for future study. Thanks to vaccination, smallpox was eradicated in 1980, but there are still two samples of it living in labs — one in the U.S. and one in Russia. Some scientists argue that those vials should be destroyed because there's a chance they could be used in bioterrorism. There is no cure for smallpox, and it kills a third of its victims. The rest suffer permanent scarring from the thousands of "pox," or fluid-filled cysts."The hazard is, could it ever by accident or by evil design leave those two containments and actually be introduced into the population again and spread?" William Schaffner , chair of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville told ABC News. The World Health Assembly is deciding this week whether to destroy the vials.Most labs have near-bulletproof safety standards, with workers wearing plastic hoods and working behind heavy steel doors.He added that past lab accidents haven't resulted in worldwide spread partly because the viruses weren't as contagious in those cases.Lipsitch suggests that, rather than breed the new mammal-transmissible viruses, scientists just use pieces of the H5N1 strain for their research or work on ancestors of the virus.The scientists conducting the ferret-based H5N1 experiments went through a year-long voluntary moratorium after a controversy over the studies' safety flared in 2011. In January 2013, they declared that the experiments would resume because the lab conditions for the experiments met the necessary safety checks. "Because H5N1 virus transmission studies are essential for pandemic preparedness and understanding the adaptation of influenza viruses to mammals," they wrote in Science , "researchers who have approval from their governments ... have a public health responsibility to resume this important work." Olga Khazan is a staff writer at The Atlantic and the author of Weird: The Power of Being an Outsider in an Insider World.