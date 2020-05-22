© Molly Duerig/Howard Center for Investigative Journalism via AP



AUTHORIZED ACTIVITY

'A CRIME IN ITSELF'

The women were forced to live and work in filth and near darkness, the federal agent said, surviving on only the tips they received from performing massages and sexual favors.Lon Weigand, deputy special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Arizona, described them as "Asian females" who may be sex-trafficking victims. He praised the joint operation between federal agents and local police in western Arizona that led to their rescue and credited "investigative techniques" with helping to crack a "transnational criminal organization."Defense attorneys were outraged when they learned of the agents' actions."That's our tax money," said attorney Josephine Hallam, whose grandfather was former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black. "Shouldn't they be at the border, or doing something with terrorists rather than getting sex acts?"HSI is the largest investigative unit in the Department of Homeland Security, which was created in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Some 7,000 HSI agents have wide-ranging authority to investigate a variety of cross-border crimes, such as sex- and human-trafficking. But for all its power and scope, HSI has received relatively little public attention, even though internal inspector-general reports have criticized it for lax accountability and oversight. HSI agents also have been involved in shootings of civilians around the country, an investigation by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism revealed in February."HSI is committed to placing the safety of potential victims at the forefront of every investigation," said Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe, a spokeswoman with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, HSI's parent agency. "Conduct by a limited number of HSI agents involved in the investigation was not consistent with HSI policy."It is illegal in Arizona, as in other states, for police to engage in sexual activity with subjects of an investigation.Garcia and a former HSI administrator said agents were not allowed to have sexual contact with investigative subjects. But Garcia said he couldn't remember that in writing."I don't recall the policy manuals saying you can't have sex with human-trafficking victims," Garcia said. "I just know that's something we are not allowed to do."Over a nearly five-month period, HSI undercover agents documented 17 sexual encounters with women working in eight massage parlors. Many of the contemporaneous reports were signed by supervisors. Ultimately, two women were designated as victims, and their whereabouts are unknown. Two other women charged with prostitution were initially put in ICE detention, though only one still faces deportation hearings.Initially, Garcia said he was told, agency officials in Washington D.C., "wanted heads to roll," but the issue quietly went away. The U.S. Attorney's Office received a "brief" call from ICE internal investigators, a spokeswoman told the Howard Center, but no federal violation was apparent "from the information provided."Of the nine people originally charged in the investigation, only three pleaded guilty to attempted pandering, prostitution and solicitation - all before the HSI agents' actions became publicly known."They talked about a handjob, and I believe I was hearing one take place," Wozniak said.Defense attorney Brad Rideout also clearly remembers first reading the HSI agents' reports. "It was absolutely, morally problematic," he said.Sex-trafficking experts say it's sometimes difficult to determine who is and isn't a victim because women are often too scared to be truthful, especially when they are recovered through police actions. A 2017 report from the national think tank Polaris said traffickers typically rotate women through a network of massage parlors and control them through force, fraud or coercion.Dominique Roe-Sepowitz, a nationally recognized expert who serves on the Arizona Human Trafficking Council, said the Havasu-Bullhead case "just deepens the belief that law enforcement are not helpers" -- a message traffickers use to keep victims quiet. She called the case aThe International Association of Chiefs of Police, the world's largest police organization, provides training courses and materials for federally funded human-trafficking task forces, which include HSI and other federal agents. Training emphasizes victim awareness, said Sabrina Fernandez, the group's human trafficking program manager. The agents' actions were "definitely out of line with what we're teaching,"Few states have grappled with problems in sex-trafficking investigations as publicly as Hawaii.Even absent allegations of sexual contact between agents and victims, HSI conduct has proved troublesome for prosecutors. In 2018, federal charges against an alleged sex trafficker in Hawaii had to be dropped after prosecutors acknowledged an HSI agent gave "inconsistent" information under oath about his destroyed work phone containing text messages with an alleged victim. The content of the messages was unclear.Clark Neily, vice president for criminal justice at the libertarian Cato Institute, said the Arizona case was yet another example of law enforcement not policing itself."It is difficult to exaggerate the extent to which the law enforcement community collectively turns a blind eye when its members engage in misconduct," Neily said.— — — — — — — — — —This project was produced by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, an initiative of the Scripps Howard Foundation in honor of the late news industry executive and pioneer Roy W. Howard. It was reported by Mackenzie Shuman, Molly Duerig, Grace Oldham, Rachel Gold, Meagan Sainz-Pasley, Mythili Gubbi, Alejandra Gamez, Beno Thomas and James Paidoussis. For more on this story, see https://azpbs.org/agenttouch or email howardcenter@asu.edu.