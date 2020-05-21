The United States has announced that it intends to withdraw from the Open Skies treaty because of violations of the agreement by Russia.U.S. media reported that President Donald Trump's administration on May 21 notified the other 34 signatories to the accord that, as required by the treaty.The 18-year-old treaty, which includes Russia, aims to increase international stability by allowing signatory states to conduct surveillance flights over one another's territories to observe military installations and other objects.The White House has accused Russia of violating the treaty,, which are permitted by the agreement.The withdrawal is the latest move by Trump to unilaterally pull the United States from a major global treaty. Last year Washington withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia.The exit is likely to strain relations with Moscow and upset European allies and some members of Congress.The concept of allowing Russia and the United States to conduct aerial reconnaissance flights over each other's territory was first put forward by President Dwight Eisenhower in July 1955. But the Soviet Union balked at the idea.There was no movement toward a treaty until 1989, when President George Bush breathed new life into it.