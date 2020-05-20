In a portion of an interview with Vice's Anand Giridharadas posted Tuesday, Rapinoe lambasted Trump's actions as president while praising immigration and equality as good for the economy.
Comment: With regards to equality being good, it would depend on Rapinoe's idea of equality. Equality of opportunity is good for people and business, while equality of outcome is a very dangerous idea:
Specifically, she said that Trump's "spewing of hate and 'othering' of the rest of the country" has only led to more despair, anxiety and fear in the country.
Rapinoe's full comments:
I think we know that immigration does not cause loss of jobs. Immigration is actually good for the economy. We know that women in the workforce is good for the economy. We know that equality is good for the economy. We know that mass incarceration is bad for the economy. We know that mass incarceration is bad for society and ends up costing us more money in the long run, the war on drugs, whatever it may be. I think that that has proven to be really detrimental.In another part of the interview, Rapinoe was asked if she ever plans to run for office. Rapinoe said she is not ruling it out, and would be interested in running for president with the caveat that she would delegate many responsibilities to people who are "way smarter and way more qualified."
Now, obviously, we have a white nationalist — I think — in the White House and the spewing of hate and the "othering" of the rest of the country has only led to more rift between people and more despair and more anxiety and more fear going forward.
Comment: Perhaps Rapinoe ought to look at the role the media plays in dividing the country. The SJWs cover their eyes when it comes to that issue, then put every social issue in the lap of Donald Trump.
There's been nothing to ease Donald Trump's base, really. There's been nothing, it's not like he's given them a bunch of jobs. It's not like he's made life really better for them, he's just given them this false reason why maybe they're not happy with their lives. There's been no sort of path forward.
The exchange in question:
Are we ever going to see your name on a ballot?Obviously, Rapinoe has been no stranger to criticizing Trump and speaking out on social issues.
I'm not totally shutting the door, but it seems wild.
What have you secretly fantasized about running for?
I mean, President, of course. If I'm going to do, I want the biggest, baddest post. That way, I can be the president, but then I get to pick everyone else who's way smarter and way more qualified and way better at everything to actually do the thing. I'm not here being like 'I'm the smartest, I should be the president.' I'm actually like 'I'm wholly unqualified for probably any position in government,' but I've got that little bit of humility where I can be like 'You're smarter, you do this, you do this, you do this.'
In an interview with Yahoo Sports last year, Rapinoe called the president a "sexist," "misogynistic," "small-minded," "racist" and "not a good person." Her declaration that she was "not going to the f---ing White House" if the USWNT won the Women's World Cup remains one of the most well-known examples of criticism against Trump in the sports world.
Rapinoe has continued to frequently speak out against the president, who has responded with tweet storms against her.
