"feels that the trial was for others, not for me. It won't bring back my daughter; her husband and my grandson won't return, but I don't want another child to be in Ahmed's place. We experienced a great trauma, and I won't forget it in 100 years. I don't want this to happen to another family."

Five years after the infamous arson attack that killed three members of the Dawabsheh family , one of the Israeli settlers responsible for the attack was convicted on Monday. According to the indictment,south of Nablus in the early morning of July 31st, 2015.After firebombing the first home, whose inhabitants weren't inside at the time, Beni-Uliel set his sights on the Dawabsheh family home, where he spray-painted the words "revenge" and "Long Live King Messiah" on the walls beforeThe attack caused outrage among Palestinians and international activists, as it served as an example of what happens whenDespite what many say was a clear, racially-charged motive to harm Palestinians and instill fear in their community,In their ruling, the judges said they acquitted him of the terrorism charges "because although the attack was an act of terror,Haaretz reported.The group is considered by Palestinians, and many Israelis, as a terrorist group, and have heavily documented as committing countless attacks on Palestinains and their property.Following the court's decision, the Shin Bet, Israel's internal security agency described Ben-Uliel's crimes as aThe family however, told Middle East Eye that just conviction Ben-Uliel was "not enough", and that others who were involved in the crime should also be held accountable to the same degree. Last year, Israeli prosecutors made a plea bargain with an unnamed Israeli minor who was involved in the attack. They reduced his charges from murder to conspiracy, and promised to only pursue a maximum five-year sentence, Haaretz reported.The minor in question was reportedly named in Ben-Uliel's confession several times, and was allegedly responsible for helping him plan the attack.Despite the judges saying that it was "impossible to know" if there was another perpetrator along with Ben-Uliel, eyewitness testimony given to local and international media outlets back in 2015 all suggest that there were at least two masked figures who were seen fleeing the scene of the crime. Haaretz quoted Hussein Dawabsheh, the father of Riham Dawabsheh, saying that he