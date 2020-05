© Alex Ellinghausen



"if satisfied, based on circumstances relating to the lawyer, that, if the subject is permitted to contact the lawyer, a person involved in activity prejudicial to security may be alerted that the activity is being investigated, or that a record or other thing the subject may be requested to produce might be destroyed, damaged or altered."

"if the lawyer's conduct is unduly disrupting questioning. This may be the case where, for example, a lawyer repeatedly interrupts questioning (other than to make reasonable requests for clarification or a break to provide advice), in a way that prevents or hinders questions being asked or answered."

About the Author:

Greg Barns is a barrister and Criminal Justice Spokesman for the Australian Lawyers Alliance.

With Federal Parliament flat out dealing with the social and economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, now is hardly the right time for a government to introduce legislation giving ASIO the power to question 14-year-old children But Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has no such qualms. On Wednesday he introduced the benignly titledThis proposed legislation representsin Australia andnot one which under current arrangements, fewer members of the House of Representatives and the Senate are attending because of social distancing requirements.Peter Dutton's law would allow ASIO to seek a warrant so they can question young people between 14 and 18 if that young person is a target of an ASIO investigation into politically-motivated violence: broad criteria to say the least.Then there isof a person, whether they be 14 or 40,The bill allows for a prescribed authority, which is a judge or Administrative Appeals member selected by the government,All ASIO would have to do is tell the judge or AAT member that they have heard from "sources" that the lawyer requested by the detainee is a security risk.The Explanatory Memorandum of the Bill says that can happen:Under Dutton's law, not only are their restrictions placed on the rights of individuals and their lawyers butto advise the individual when they are in ASIO custody.As a lawyer, one hears and reads stories about colleagues in authoritarian states where such powers are given to and used by security agencies, but one never expected it in democratic Australia.Not only does Dutton's bill impinge significantly on the rights of lawyers and their clients,rather than having to file paperwork for a warrant from an independent judicial officer.so long as paperwork is filed two days later.albeit with the usual toothless caveats about it being "appropriate and subject to strict accountability requirements and restrictions".While the new ASIO bill builds on the post 9/11 suite of laws that have vastly expanded the powers of the security state in Australia, this particular proposed law takes matters in an even more sinister direction. It deserves our legislators' full attention, and must not be waved through the parliament as an afterthought to a coronavirus debate.