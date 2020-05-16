© Joyce N. Boghosian

Two Conceptions of Science

Here's a Way Out

Professors Jay Bhattacharya, Eran Bendavid, and John Ioannidis of the Stanford University Medical School;

Scott Atlas, former chief of neuroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center;

Professor Knut Wittowski, biostatistician and former head of epidemiology, Rockefeller University;

John Lee, former professor of pathology, Hull York Medical School in the United Kingdom;

Daniel G. Murphy, chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine at St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx;

Douglas Axe, Maxwell Professor of Molecular Biology at Biola University and former research scientist at Cambridge University's Medical Research Council Laboratory;

Professor Martin Kulldorf, Harvard University Medical School.

A Different Narrative From Equally Qualified Experts

It's Time to Recruit a 'Red Team'

President Trump and 50 governors now face a critical choice. Since March 16, 33 million Americans have filed for unemployment, and more than 83,000 American deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 virus.So what to do? How many more weeks, months, or even years should current sheltering-in-place orders continue? When can or should they be lifted?The administration's virus taskforce has recommended only a gradual lifting of stay-at-home orders and has established criteria for full re-opening that could take months to satisfy in many states.Many in the media condemned this statement as "risking more death to save the economy" and a dangerous repudiation of "the science." Blue-state governors who have refused to reopen have similarly cited "the science" to justify their decisions to extend stay-at-home orders."Health outcomes and science — not politics — will guide these decisions," three West Coast governors insisted in a recent joint statement. "Any plan to reopen society MUST be driven by data and experts, not opinion and politics," echoed New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D). But which experts?The media and official spokespersons for science often depict science primarily as a source of authoritative deliverances. Whether about climate change, the comparative efficacy of embryonic and adult stem cell therapies, or the medical benefits of various diets, science is often portrayed as speaking with one voice.This has many adverse consequences. Of course, there are many widely accepted and well-supported scientific theories that are properly considered part of the body of established scientific knowledge. But science also involves a deliberative process of testing and evaluating new evidence and competing interpretations of that evidence.Since the COVID-19 outbreak, President Trump has relied on a small group of scientists within the federal health establishment. These experts, led by Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, relied on early epidemiological models to craft their policies for quarantining everyone instead of the sick and vulnerable.In giving way to these experts, Trump and other politicians have tacitly accepted science as a source of authority to the exclusion of science as a deliberative process of testing and evaluation — one that requires the constant refining of models and theories and argument between scientists about how to interpret evidence.Trump and governors can escape this dilemma by embracing a different concept of science — one that prizes open argumentation and evaluation, and constant reevaluation, of competing hypotheses, models, and evidence. He needs immediately to recruit a new set of medical advisors from outside the federal health bureaucracy to challenge, although not necessarily to replace, his current team.Some further argue that the current death count (of roughly 75,000) will shrink dramatically once corrections are made for comorbidity factors, loose Centers for Disease Control coding standards, financial incentives for classifying respiratory deaths as COVID-caused and the distinction between dying with and dying from coronavirus.Most dissenters think these policies no longer justify their unintended adverse public health consequences such as more suicide, drug addition, child abuse, and increased deaths resulting from limited or delayed access to other medical treatments, surgeries, and testing.Since the outbreak, scientists have learned a lot about the often severe, and admittedly not flu-like, symptoms that can afflict those vulnerable to the virus. At the same time, mounting evidence shows that the early policy recommendations were based upon models that greatly exaggerated the threat to the overwhelming majority of the population.Recruiting what the military calls a "Red Team" to challenge the received view of an organization from within will enable Trump to weigh the merits of competing medical recommendations. That will help him and governors design and defend a more nuanced policy that balances competing medical insights as well as the competing goods of public health and economic vitality.If Trump arms himself with newly available data and recruits a new team of scientific experts to marshal that data in support of a recalibrated policy, he may stave off economic calamity and, quite possibly, save his presidency.