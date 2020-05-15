The New York Times conducted a study of cellphone data across the country and found that in Michigan, 39% of people stayed home last week, a dip from its peak at 50%. Though many people have stayed home through most of the pandemic, roughly 1 million people began moving last week. The New York Times reported:
"No state saw a larger drop in the share of people staying home last week than Michigan, even though its stay-at-home order remained in place. While half of the state's residents stayed home on average during the preceding six weeks, that number declined by nearly 11 percentage points last week, as approximately one million people there started moving around again."Michigan has become a hotbed of controversy because of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's extended stay-at-home orders. Protests to reopen have formed in Lansing in recent weeks, including one protest in which people carrying rifles and other long guns gathered in the House chamber and shouted at legislators.
Whitmer has remained adamant that citizens must abide by social distancing rules. "These executive orders are not a suggestion," Whitmer said Monday regarding those who are "doubting" her authority.
"They're not optional. They're not helpful hints," she added.
