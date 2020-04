© AP



Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: President Trump called this a war and it is exactly that. So, let's act like it.



In World War II, there weren't people lining up at the capitol to protest the fact that they had to drop everything they were doing and build planes or tanks or to ration food. They rolled up their sleeves and they got to work.

All last week, we told you about Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and what she was doing in the name of science to respond to this coronavirus pandemic She says she must continue to do it, however, because keeping residents indoors is comparable in importance to beating Nazi Germany.Oh, so nobody complained during the Second World War. They were obedient little serfs who did exactly what their leaders told them to do. And why can't people in Michigan in 2020 do the same?And what is she planning to do? Well, merge the state government of Michigan with the state Democratic Party Oh. You shouldn't be surprised. No one as mediocre as Gretchen Whitmer could become governor without the party brass backing her. And as governor, she is returning that favor in spades.Now to do that, this group was going to use software from EveryAction, that's a company that brags is "the leading technology provider to Democratic and progressive campaigns." Its software is used by Planned Parenthood, NextGen Climate, NERAL, the National Abortion Rights Action League, among other groups -- all of whom, by the way, Whitmer has served as governor. Keep in mind, she is selling lotto tickets, banning operations, allowing abortions.This almost worked. Gretchen Whitmer is shoveling tax dollars to her political allies in the middle of a pandemic.It would be seen as political. Nothing against Steve Bannon, but that would not be seen as a non-partisan move made in the name of science, would it?