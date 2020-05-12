snow
Some parts of northern New England woke up to more spring snow on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says parts of northern Vermont saw 1 to 4 inches from overnight snowfall in nearly the middle of May.

In Maine 2 inches fell at the base of Sugarloaf Mountain and 1 inch at Moosehead Lake. Higher elevations got more. New Hampshire's Mount Washington had 8.6 inches at the summit.


Source: AP