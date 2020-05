© REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

According to the Washington Times, over 4,000 US troops have tested positive for COVID-19, while nearly 1,000 crew members of USS Theodore Roosevelt were confirmed to have been infected, as well. ​Military Times said that they received confirmation on the authenticity of the memo from Pentagon spokeswoman Jessica Maxwell. The document also includes guidance on how to deal with potential and confirmed COVID-19 cases , beginning with an initial screening at 65 Military Entry Processing (MEPS) stations.The US military does not disclose data on the number of confirmed coronavirus cases among servicemen and women out of security concerns, but reports allege there are over 4,000 US troops to have tested positive for COVID-19, while the US Navy has recorded 1,688 confirmed cases and 8 deaths.