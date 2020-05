© REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque



An overwhelming majority of Americans doubt official coronavirus death tolls in the U.S, a new poll shows.Two-thirds of American adults doubt the official death tolls, according to an Axios poll published Tuesday.On the other hand, some pundits have pointed to rising death rates as evidence that death tolls from the virus are being undercounted. Several reporters from The New York Times estimated that the world has suffered at least 46,000 more fatalities than listed in official totals after studying data in 14 countries. Some authoritarian countries, including China have been deliberately undercounting their deaths, according to U.S. intelligence agencies.