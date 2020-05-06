Poll: Two-thirds of Americans doubt coronavirus death tolls
Daily Caller
Tue, 05 May 2020 14:45 UTC
Two-thirds of American adults doubt the official death tolls, according to an Axios poll published Tuesday. The poll found that 40% of Republicans believed that deaths are being overcounted, compared to 24% who believe they are being undercounted.
The results flipped dramatically when Democratic voters were surveyed, with 63% responding that death tolls were being undercounted, compared to just 7% who said they were being overcounted. The poll was included 1,012 U.S. adults, and has a margin of error of roughly 3.2%.
The method the U.S. and certain states have used to count deaths has been a subject of intense debate in recent weeks after White House Dr. Deborah Birx said last month that the U.S was being "very liberal" in the way it was counting deaths. Later that month, New York City added nearly 4,000 people to its death tolls overnight who never tested positive for the virus, while the CDC confirmed that they were counting "probable" cases of coronavirus in its official tolls.
On the other hand, some pundits have pointed to rising death rates as evidence that death tolls from the virus are being undercounted. Several reporters from The New York Times estimated that the world has suffered at least 46,000 more fatalities than listed in official totals after studying data in 14 countries. Some authoritarian countries, including China have been deliberately undercounting their deaths, according to U.S. intelligence agencies.
Comment: Maybe the American people aren't as stupid as people tend to believe. Given that the latest Project:Veritas exposé has Funeral directors blowing the whistle on fake coronavirus death reports, it's pretty clear the numbers are being fudged. It's just a shame that some can't see the direction they're being fudged in.
See also:
- The viral 'infodemic': Corona1984 is Fake News OVERLOAD
- Minnesota senator Dr. Scott Jensen reveals COVID-19 death certificate instructions, suggests they're designed to INFLATE death toll
- Corona Casino: Headline-friendly scary death statistics
- Whistleblower: How the CDC Is manipulating COVID-19 death toll, Medicare paying hospitals to lie about admissions
- Dr. Ted Noel torches fabricated COVID death tally: 'The statistics are just plain lies'
- COVID-19 death toll will be 'much lower' than projected, top officials say
Reader Comments
Those polls only talk to 2000 people out of a nation 36Million in Canada, 400Million in the U.S., so not a very large sample size upon which to base conclusions and policy...unless there is an agenda behind it all...
Let he who is without sin cast the first stone...
We've got clues.