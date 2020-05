© shutterstock

Funeral directors in New York are busting the fake coronavirus death certificates that state authorities are fraudulently assigning to people who have died this month.For instance, funeral director in Williston Park, N.Y., told Project Veritas that "Basically, every death certificate that comes across our desk now has COVID on it.""To me, all you're doing is padding the statistics. You're putting people on that have COVID-19 even if they didn't have it. You're making the death rate for New York City a lot higher than it should be," Antioco added."She said she had Alzheimer's and they didn't suction her. You have to suction because they forget how to swallow. And right away they put down COVID-19 on her death certificate, and the Supreme Court justice, whoever it is, contacted the hospital. They did an independent autopsy; bingo. No COVID-19," Dimiceli concluded.