Funeral directors in New York are busting the fake coronavirus death certificates that state authorities are fraudulently assigning to people who have died this month.

New York authorities are desperate to make the pandemic seem far worse than it is to keep getting more federal financial assistance, and now they have been caught lying on death certificates to keep the cash rolling.

For instance, funeral director in Williston Park, N.Y., told Project Veritas that "Basically, every death certificate that comes across our desk now has COVID on it."

Project Veritas essentially found that funeral directors are finding nearly everyone who has died is marked as a victim of the virus no matter what has really happened to the deceased.

"They are putting COVID on a lot of death certificates because people who are going to their hospital with any kind of respiratory distress, respiratory problems, pneumonia, the flu — the flu-like symptoms lead into the COVID-19," said Joseph Antioco of Schafer Funeral Home.

"To me, all you're doing is padding the statistics. You're putting people on that have COVID-19 even if they didn't have it. You're making the death rate for New York City a lot higher than it should be," Antioco added.


Yet another funeral director talked about a family who is related to a Supreme Court Justice who insisted on a private autopsy that discovered their relative did not have coronavirus. "I had one that was autopsied because the sister was famous, and apparently, and I don't know who the Supreme Court Justice is, but the Supreme Court Justice was related to this family, and she says I know my sister didn't die of COVID-19," said Josephine Dimiceli of Dimiceli & Sons Funeral Home.

"She said she had Alzheimer's and they didn't suction her. You have to suction because they forget how to swallow. And right away they put down COVID-19 on her death certificate, and the Supreme Court justice, whoever it is, contacted the hospital. They did an independent autopsy; bingo. No COVID-19," Dimiceli concluded.

