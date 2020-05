© Getty Images

The history of science, sadly, is littered with bad experiments gone horribly wrong. The Great Social Distancing Experiment of 2020, when it is over, will very likely be toward the top of that list.After a two-month trial, researchers are collecting early outcomes of the Great American Social Distancing Experiment of 2020.The results, to say the least, ain't pretty — and the "experts" who initiated this experiment on 330 million well-meaning but unwitting test subjects are starting to admit failure."Wait. An experiment?" you may ask. But we have been assured by the credentialed class that keeping a distance of six feet between healthy people for weeks on end was the only tried-and-true way to prevent the deadly spread of the novel coronavirus. No way would the government shutter public schools and colleges for five months, bankrupt small businesses, send tens of millions to the unemployment line, jeopardize the nation's food supply chain, prevent children from comforting dying parents and grandparents, and subject their fellow countrymen to soul-crushing house arrest for the first time in U.S. history if the so-called "social distancing" guidance hadn't been carefully vetted over time, you might insist.Certainly every variable and every side effect of social distancing has been factored into this economy-crashing "mitigation" strategy, right?Unfortunately, and maddeningly, the answer is no.In fact, Gottlieb pointed to rising daily COVID-19 cases in 20 states, including heavily locked-down states such as Virginia and Maryland.After all, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued his first social distancing order on March 17 to "stop the spread of the virus in the Commonwealth," as he promised. A few weeks later, Northam, a physician, joined Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to announce a collective shelter-in-place decree after residents failed to obey their original commands."What we're seeing now is the result of how people interacted two or three weeks ago," Northam scolded on March 30. "What we will see a few weeks from now will be determined by how people behave today and in the following days."That's hardly the sort of settled science that justifies the abrupt and costly disruption to the American way of life wrought by social distancing.The alarming reality is that social distancing never has been tested on a massive scale in the modern age; its current formula was conceived during George W. Bush's administration and met with much-deserved skepticism.After a five-year review by the Obama Administration, according to the Times, current mitigation strategies to contain a "novel" influenza outbreak in the United States were codified in an April 2017 CDC report . (Yes, you have reason to be suspicious. President Trump's first CDC director wasn't appointed until July 2017, which means Obama holdovers were still in charge of the agency at the time.)But two of the authors, like so many have done in the Trump era, changed their tune. Drs. Thomas Inglesby and Jennifer Nuzzo now are outspoken advocates of continued social distancing."Staying six feet apart, wearing masks when in public, avoiding large gatherings . . . to the extent we are able to do that over the next couple of months will dictate how we do as states and as a country," Inglesby told Chuck Todd on Sunday,. Nuzzo also defends social distancing rules for the foreseeable future. "You cannot go to a pre-COVID-19 state. The virus is still out there, and people will still die," she warned last month.(Inglesby and Nuzzo, both now at Johns Hopkins, the entity tracking reported COVID-19 cases and fatalities around the world, refused numerous requests by American Greatness to explain their change of heart.)The country, we now know, is undergoing an experiment to which we never consented: Further, it is as much a political and social experiment as a public health one.The history of science, sadly, is littered with bad experiments gone horribly wrong. The Great Social Distancing Experiment of 2020, when it is over, will very likely be toward the top of that list.