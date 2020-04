© Teeraphon Phooma/EyeEm/Getty Images



A series of "pandemic drones" is taking part in a test flight in a COVID-19 hotspot in Connecticut with the goal of monitoring social distancing efforts and detecting the virus' symptoms.Drone manufacturer Draganfly is working with the police department in Westport, Connecticut, to test the drones. Located in Fairfield County -- adjacent to New York City -- Westport was the first town in the state to report several coronavirus infections, according to a Wednesday press release from Draganfly.The drones don't use facial recognition technology, and won't be used at people's private residences, according to a release from the Westport Police Department.The Westport Police Department has had a drone program since 2016."The Westport Police Department along with first responders around the world are looking for effective ways to ease the spread of COVID-19 and keep their communities safe," Westport Chief of Police Foti Koskinas said in the Draganfly release. "This technology not only enhances the safety of our officers and the public, but the concept of using drones remains a go-to technology