© YouTube / Landing AI



An AI start-up company has developed a video surveillance system that can tell if we're abiding by social distancing rules. It's the latest example of the pandemic inspiring what some might view as sinister technology.Californian software developer Landing AI has created a video tool that can be used to ascertain whether people are following social distancing rules.One potential use touted for the technology is that it would enable workplaces to monitor their employees to make sure they are operating within the advised distance of each other. It's even able to issue alerts to remind them to re-establish that distance if they break the rules.The system works by using an artificial 'neural network' that detects individuals and draws a box around them. If two boxes come too close to each other, they are highlighted in red.Perhaps unsurprisingly, Amazon has already introduced similar technology in its warehouses, and has warned workers they could be fired if they violate social distancing guidelines.