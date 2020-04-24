A gunman last night opened fire in a cemetery as mourners flouting social distancing rules attended the funeral of a Manchester godfather dubbed 'Mr Ibiza'. The attacker fired three shots as well-wishers gathered for the burial of 38-year-old Clive Pinnock at Gorton Cemetery in the east of the city.Armed police were scrambled to the scene and it is understood the culprit was disarmed by officers who said the intervention saved his life.but police have taped off the crime scene as they investigate.Questions were also raised about the large presence of people lining the route to the cemetery and the number of grievers at the burial.Superintendent Rebecca Boyce of Greater Manchetser Police said:GMP added in a statement: 'Police are aware of several gatherings in relation to a funeral ceremony in Gorton, Manchester.Mr Pinnock, who grew up on the notorious Anson estate in Longsight, was riding a green Kawasaki motorbike on Hyde Road in Gorton when it was involved in a collision with a BMW on April 8.He was badly hurt and later died in hospital. A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving in connection with the collision.GMP continue to investigate.Before Mr Pinnock's funeral took place, police said they attended 'several gathering' relating to last night's ceremony.A police chief confirmed neighbourhood officers 'engaged' with those present at a large vigil in the city on April 11.The Government has urged social distancing at burials and for the number of mourners to be restricted by funeral directors to only include close family.