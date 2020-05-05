Mousavi
© AP / Vahid Salemi
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi speaks at a media conference in Tehran, Iran on May 28, 2019
'Iran's reaction to America's illegal measures will be firm,' an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said

An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman dismissed Monday, the US's "illegitimate" efforts to extend the United Nations (UN) Security Council's arms embargo on Tehran.

"Iran is not seeking to exit the 2015 nuclear deal with six powers... America's move is illegitimate and our reaction will be proportionate," Abbas Mousavi said in a televised news briefing as quoted by Reuters.

"The United States is not a member of the nuclear deal anymore... Iran's reaction to America's illegal measures will be firm," Mousavi said.

On Sunday, Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, tweeted that the nuclear deal "will die forever" by "circumventing Resolution 2231 & continuing Iran's illegal weapons sanction."

Last week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stressed his firm opposition to Iran being able to purchase conventional weapons when a UN prohibition expires in October.

"We're not going to let that happen," Pompeo told reporters at a news briefing. "We will work with the UN Security Council to extend that prohibition on those arms sales and then in the event, we can't get anyone else to act, the United States is evaluating every possibility about how we might do that."