They should have stressed to people that every day someone dies

and these people are in same age band as those who do

One of the world's top scientists has branded lockdowns a "huge mistake" and called Australia a "standout loser" for "massively" damaging its economy and society without obtaining immunity to COVID-19.In an extraordinary 30-minute interview Michael Levitt, who won the Nobel prize for chemistry in 2013, also slammed Baby Boomers for "really screwing up" the world. "If I was a young person now I would say, you guys are going to pay for this," said Professor Levitt, 72.Professor of structural biology at Stanford University, he said "panic" stemming from "incorrect numbers" had prompted lockdowns whose damage "will exceed any saving of lives by a huge factor - there is no doubt in my mind".Deaths per million so far from COVID-19 in Austria, Australia and Israel were 66, 4 and 26 as of Sunday.The remarks came as virus-stricken Newmarch House nursing home in Sydney confirmed another fatality, bringing the national death toll from COVID-19 to 95.On Friday the Prime Minister indicated that National Cabinet might ease restrictions a week earlier than planned, if new infections remained low.Professor Levitt said the response was "another foul up" for his boomer generation. "We've caused pollution, global warming, allowed world's population to increase three fold, and now we've left your generation with a real mess," he said.The federal government has budgeted around $214bn in stimulus spending to curb the damage caused by lockdown policies, and the RBA expects the economy to shrink 10 per cent this year."If we were to do this again we would insist on face masks, hand sanitiser, and some kind of payment that didn't involve touching," he added."I've become a huge fan of Twitter, I never used it before, but it's the best discussion forum I've seen since I was a student at Cambridge," he revealed.