Here (from the official source ; h/t Meme Pusher ) are the all-cause weekly deaths for England and Wales, 2010 until 17 April 2020.The dashed line is the same, but subtracting COVID-19 deaths from the totals. Before we get into this, here is a blow-up of the picture so the end is better seen:at least, after 2012. Right around Christmas the all-cause deaths take a regular dip. Before? Nothing. This suggests a reporting and not biological difference. Government workers taking the week off at different rates, or whatever.This does not surprise us, because we have learned by now how noisy this kind of data is.We know this because if we subtract these deaths — -we still see an abhorrent spike, albeit a smaller one.Skip that for a second and concentrate on the large spike.Again, it's clearly due, in part, to the reported coronavirus deaths.In other words — stay with me here — given England's draconian measures , perhaps the most brutal outside of Wuhan or Lombardy,Maybe cramming the sick and healthy together in confined spaces took its toll. Not just in increased COVID deaths, but in all kinds of deaths. Such as suicide, unattended strokes and heart attacks and the like, and so on.aren't complete (as we've seen), but(I do not say caused by flu, but flu season), from 1 October to 30 April,In other words, the numbers of all-cause deaths in the US looks likeNow 2017-2018 was by all accounts a bad flu year. This is a bad coronavirus year.Flu was down this year, but coronavirus (others mutations of which have killed before, in previous years) is way up.Their dead bodies really stacked up, if accept the official coronavirus death totals.no lockdown.16.7 per 100,000, martial-law lite lockdown, highly variable across the country.32.8 per 100,000, draconian lockdown, more or less enforced. Of course, many more such comparisons can (and will and must) be made.At a sketch, however,The evidence is consistent with this.Without lockdowns. But then why didn't countries, like Taiwan, which didn't have lockdowns, or only modest ones, have no such glaring spikes?What else, indeed? Now focus on the blowup. The main spike in undeniable (assuming no errors in counts).We saw in the full decade, secondary peaks of this size didn't happen after flu season. It did happen here. The deaths were not, officials say, coronavirus deaths.They must have been unusual deaths, in the sense they occurred with unexpected frequency. Something must have caused them. What else is there but the lockdown? Well, that's not a proof, of course, but the burden of proof is on those who would defend the lockdown.What are those other deaths? Looking at the breakdowns by age (not shown),both male and female, with stronger signals increasing with age, on average. Usually, people this age are dying from cancer and heart disease (strokes, CHF, MIs, and so on). Are these people not seeking medical treatment as usual? People being turned away? Stress, panic, and fear increased? Suicides?We're assuming the corona deaths are real. Very well, there were 22 thousand of these, as of this date. We have to guess, but supposing there was no coronavirus, we'd expect the data to tale down noisily, as it always has. The extra spike wouldn't be there, by these assumptions. Meaning, with no coronavirus and all its association political and social changes, we'd ordinarily see about 20 + 22 thousand fewer deaths than were observed.There is, we must admit, considerable uncertainty in that 20 thousand. It isn't 0, and it isn't 50 thousand. It's surely in between, though.Again, this isn't proof, but it's pretty good evidence the lockdowns caused a lot of harm. Physical harm, at the least.Naturally, officials, realizing the importance of an analysis like this, might go back, like our Yale professors , and claim retroactively that the bodies in the secondary spike are all also coronavirus deaths. But that doesn't solve the problem, because then, given the absence of spikes in places without lockdowns, it looks like the lockdowns might be responsible for extra corona deaths.