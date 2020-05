France has decided to extend a "state of health emergency" imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic for two months until July 24, Health Minister Olivier Véran said on Saturday.Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said after a cabinet meeting.The bill also lays out the quarantine conditions for people coming to France from abroad.More than 24,500 people have died of the Covid-19 disease so far in France. The country is preparing to ease restrictions on May 11 following a strict nationwide lockdown, which was imposed on March 17.In an address marking international Labour Day on Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron warned that the"There will be a recovery that will need to be reorganised," Macron said. "There will be several phases and May 11 will be one of them."