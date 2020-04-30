© REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis



Nebojsa Malic is a Serbian-American journalist, blogger and translator, who wrote a regular column for Antiwar.com from 2000 to 2015, and is now senior writer at RT. Follow him on Twitter @NebojsaMalic

Perhaps desperate to distract Americans whose lives have been upended by the coronavirus, US Africa Command is trying to argue for a return of its troops to Libya - because Russia is a "bigger" threat than Islamic State terrorism.While the headline in Wednesday's Washington Examiner literally spells out "Russian presence in Libya more dangerous than ISIS, says US Africa Command," that quote does not actually appear inside the story. It is instead paraphrased by Abraham Mahshie, who appears to be the outlet's Pentagon reporter.Nor is it made by the actual AFRICOM, but rather an unnamed "defense official." The article does quote an AFRICOM spokeswoman at one point, to make a general observation about Russian private security contractors operating in Libya.Topping it all off are "expert" observations by a scholar who spoke at a forum organized by CSIS, a Washington, DC think tank notoriously hawkish on Russia.The anonymous Pentagon official claims that Russia's interests in Libya are "mineral extraction" - meaning, oil - and strategic port access "on the southern flank of NATO." The CSIS lecturer concurs, saying Russia is interested in both Libya and Syria for the sake of their oil, and that contractors working for Wagner - a private security company repeatedly accused of presence in both countries - are providing President Vladimir Putin with plausible deniability."We believe that there will be a need in the future, an opportunity for us to get back into Libya again, but it's a little difficult to answer that given the current crisis ongoing there and uncertainties that we're seeing in Libya," the anonymous official is quoted as saying, just after Mahshie puts into his mouthLess than a year after the 'revolution' these militants killed four Americans - including a US ambassador and two armed contractors - in Benghazi.As for oil, it is the US that currently occupies oil wells in Syria, in direct violation of international law. Russia doesn't need Libyan or Syrian oil, since it's a major producer and exporter itself. Besides, the coronavirus pandemic has collapsed demand, driving oil to under $25 a barrel.Let's not even mention that General Khalifa Haftar, who controls most of Libya and has declared himself the legitimate ruler of the country - and whom the media at one point have dubbed a 'Russian stooge' -as a prominent defector from Gaddafi.One of the side effects of the US military having the world carved up among its combatant commands is that they constantly compete for resources, and tend to use the press and the think-tank racket to gin up fear and hype so they can get more funding and attention from Congress. A string of EUCOM chiefs has done so by crying about Russia, especially as the Obama administration focused on Africa and the Middle East. Now that President Donald Trump has tried to scale back US military presence overseas - US troops were ordered out of Libya in April 2019 - it's AFRICOM's turn to cry Kremlin and let slip the dogs of war.Hyping Russia as the existential enemy worse than ISIS is somewhat of a tradition in the West as of late, too. The Examiner reporter and his Pentagon source are hardly the first to do so.That claim, which McCain helped push as fiercely as Hillary Clinton and the Democrats - or perhaps even more - was debunked by the very investigation set up to prove it. One doesn't need another Mueller 'Russiagate' probe to see that the Examiner and AFRICOM's fear-mongering amounts to nothing just as well.