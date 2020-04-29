The After-COVID economy for businesses

The After-COVID economy for individuals

Prices are going up

"But the tactical dynamic is that we're in daily discussions with our customers on how to help them meet the needs of their shoppers. And many customers are looking to pull back on promotions as they try to manage the basics of just keeping their shelves stocked." (source)

Then there are the supply chain issues.

Introducing another run at UBI

The bill is called the Emergency Money for the People Act and would provide $2,000 a month for a guaranteed six months or until "employment returns to pre-COVID-19 levels."



"Pre-COVID-19 levels" mean the employment to population ratio for people ages 16 and older is greater than 60%. The monthly cash payments would not count as income.



You could still apply for income-based federal or state assistance programs, such as assistance with purchasing food.



Who would be eligible for the money? Everyone 16 and older making less than $130,000 annually would receive $2,000 a month;

Married couples earning less than $260,000 would receive at $4,000 per month;

Qualifying families with children will also receive an additional $500 per child for up to three children. So a family of four with two children earning income up to $260,000 a year would receive $5,000. A single tax filer would get $2,000. If you are unemployed, you are eligible for the money, as well.

College students will be eligible for the money. They were not eligible for the stimulus payment sent out this week if they were claimed on their parent's income tax as a dependent.

Adults with disabilities were also left out of the stimulus payment since they could be claimed as dependents on others' tax returns. They would be eligible for the Emergency Money for the People Act. (source)

Hyperinflation is one major factor nobody's talking about - this money they want to give away does not exist and is backed by nothing. If you think prices are super-high now, just wait.

What can you do?