Across the business landscape its story after story of global disruption to supply chains, but in the last week, that focus has moved to how the flow of goods, labour and facilities themselves cant keep the food moving. Ports and trucks across the planet are idle, planting and harvesting have ceased and what is picked cant make it to market. This now becomes re-training on how most of the planet will access food from this point forward. Start growing a garden now.